Gachagua says government readying to hand over remaining roles to counties

Business
 By DPCS | Mar 22, 2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at ACK Good Samaritan Nyangwa sports ground, Mbeere South, Embu County for a Christian service and funds drive towards the Diocesan investment project on March 2, 2024. [DPCS]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Government is working closely with counties for the smooth transfer of remaining functions and assets.

Speaking on Friday when he held discussions with the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, Mr Gachagua said devolution had transformed the country and must be protected and nurtured.

“We are committed to the success of devolution because it has brought great transformation to our country. Our people at the grassroots are getting access to better services than before because of devolution,” said the Deputy President.

Mr Gachagua said as a consultative administration, the Government will continue engaging with all the Devolution actors to ensure its success.

“We are keen to continue creating a smooth working relationship with the counties for Kenyans to enjoy the best benefits from both levels of government,” he assured.

IGRTC Chairman Kithinji Kiragu said they were evaluating the remaining assets and functions that ought to be transferred in consultation with respective Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from the President and Deputy President. We are working hard to meet the targets on the transfer of the remaining functions,” said Mr Kiragu.

Related Topics
Previous article
Child neglect and school capitation feature in Nairobi drama festival
Next article
State now banks on revised strategy to counter terrorism
.

Similar Articles

By Patrick Vidija 22 hrs ago
Business
40 nominees to be feted as Kenya hosts Forty under 40 Africa awards
By Macharia Kamau 23 hrs ago
Business
Premium State embarks on last phase of KQ restructuring
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
KCB sells its loss-making National Bank as profit dips
.

Latest Stories

Gachagua says government readying to hand over remaining roles to counties
Business
By DPCS
1 hr ago
Premium Make-or-break for Ruto's 7.2pc economic growth dash
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Premium Kenya Power boss on the spot over delayed Sh4 billion connections
Business
By Josphat Thiong'o
2 hrs ago
Meta unveils alerts on platforms to help trace abducted children
Sci & Tech
By Jacinta Mutura
2 hrs ago
Ruto says people seeking bribes out to derail key projects
Business
By Brian Otieno and Okumu Modachi
4 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By DPCS 1 hr ago
Business
Gachagua says government readying to hand over remaining roles to counties
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Make-or-break for Ruto's 7.2pc economic growth dash
By Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Kenya Power boss on the spot over delayed Sh4 billion connections
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Sci & Tech
Meta unveils alerts on platforms to help trace abducted children

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.