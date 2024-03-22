Gachagua says government readying to hand over remaining roles to counties

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at ACK Good Samaritan Nyangwa sports ground, Mbeere South, Embu County for a Christian service and funds drive towards the Diocesan investment project on March 2, 2024. [DPCS]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Government is working closely with counties for the smooth transfer of remaining functions and assets.

Speaking on Friday when he held discussions with the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, Mr Gachagua said devolution had transformed the country and must be protected and nurtured.

“We are committed to the success of devolution because it has brought great transformation to our country. Our people at the grassroots are getting access to better services than before because of devolution,” said the Deputy President.

Mr Gachagua said as a consultative administration, the Government will continue engaging with all the Devolution actors to ensure its success.

“We are keen to continue creating a smooth working relationship with the counties for Kenyans to enjoy the best benefits from both levels of government,” he assured.

IGRTC Chairman Kithinji Kiragu said they were evaluating the remaining assets and functions that ought to be transferred in consultation with respective Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from the President and Deputy President. We are working hard to meet the targets on the transfer of the remaining functions,” said Mr Kiragu.