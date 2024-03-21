30 nominees to be feted as Kenya hosts 40 under 40 awards

40 under 40 founder and event director Richard Abbey Jr. [Courtesy]

About 30 Kenyans will be feted next week as the country hosts the 40 under 40 awards.

The 30 nominees are drawn from various fields including banking and finance, health and wellness, human resources and development, education, Insurance, law and manufacturing.

Entrepreneurs and CEOs are among the nominees set to receive their awards marking the first time the event has been held in the East African region.

The founder and event director Richard Abbey Jnr said the Forty under 40 Africa Award is a scheme that seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the continent’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty.

In a press statement to newsrooms, Abbey Jnr said the category of those to be awarded ranges from industries that are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service and have risen through the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.

“Spotlighting these young achievers will celebrate them and build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters while building a positive attitude in our youth to strive for excellence at a tender age,” he said.

Abbey Jnr said over the last two years, his company has spotlighted over 300 young continental leaders in various sectors and has seen outstanding individuals of trailblazers strive hard with dedication and perseverance by overcoming challenges and economic instability.

He said Kenya has been participating since 2022 and has raised the flag high in winning a substantial number of the categories. The Kenyan team last year presented their trophy to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The March 30 event will be attended by the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

Abbey Jnr said the event will among other things encourage Africa’s upcoming youth that excellence and success can be achieved at a very tender age.

“It will help shape the narrative on Africa by highlighting the best stories of positive change from young change-makers in the various fields of endeavor,” he said.

Other nominees hail from Zimbabwe, Ghana, Mauritius, South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Botswana, Tunisia, Liberia, Chad, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Libya, Niger, Cameroon, Cape Verde and Malawi.

Other countries are South Sudan, Eswatini, Rwanda, Swaziland, Algeria, Congo and Eritrea.

The jury will be headed by Kris Senanu, who is the founder and Chairman of Blackrock Capital, Kenya and an accomplished business leader with over 20 years of experience in creating enabling environments and building high-performance teams.

Previously, the award ceremony has been hosted in Ghana and South Africa. The event comprises a tour, summit and Awards.