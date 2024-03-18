Experts explore sustainable wellness at human resource forum

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Mar 18, 2024
Total Kenya Head of Human Resources and Administration Irene Muinde, Liaison Group Director Finance and Strategy James Mwangi and Kenya Airports Authority General Manager Human Resource Anthony Njagi. [Courtesy, Standard]

Wellness programmes among local firms are increasingly becoming key in attracting and retaining top talent.

 The Covid-19 pandemic brought to fore the need for wellness programmes in the corporate setting and saw firms develop hybrid working routines where employees alternate between working from home and at the office, health screenings, childcare facilities and encouraging employees to maintain emotional and physical fitness, with some companies hiring virtual fitness coaches

 Human resource practitioners explored these and more wellness programmes during the annual HR management forum hosted by Non-banking financial services firm Liaison Group.

 At the forum, experts noted that there is a growing demand for comprehensive and sustainable wellness programs that can reshape the workplace.

 The keynote speakers of the forum themed “Establishing and Sustaining Wellness at a Workplace”, including Liaison Group CEO Tom Mulwa, emphasized the importance of establishing a culture of wellness within an organization and empowering HR managers to spearhead wellness initiatives.

 "A wellness culture within any organization is crucial to fostering a healthy and thriving workforce. We understand that implementing effective wellness programs requires more than just good intentions; it demands strategic planning, tailored solutions, and ongoing evaluation," said Mulwa.

 And even as organisations show a growing recognition of the importance of employee wellness, the uptake remains low.

 Mulwa underscored the need for ongoing support and evaluation, enabling organizations to monitor their initiatives and make informed decisions based on tangible data. 

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Barasa, Sifuna agree to resolve wrangles in county assembly
.

Similar Articles

By Washington Onyango 6 days ago
Rugby
Kenya Cup: Oilers, Quins, Nondies and Blak Blad now book semifinal playoffs
By Antony Gitonga 7 days ago
Business
Wetang'ula says revenue sharing formula stalemate to impact budget
By Stephen Rutto 8 days ago
Unique Sports
Focus on world Para athletics after brilliant show in Tunis
.

Latest Stories

Experts explore sustainable wellness at human resource forum
Business
By Macharia Kamau
32 mins ago
Premium Taxes: The chickens come home to roost for hustlers
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium E-TIMS? What's that? Kenyans in dark as Treasury pushes to expand tax bracket
Business
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Kenyans abroad fuel economy as inflows hit Sh584b in 12 months
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
KTDA elections in trouble again
Business
By Standard Team
10 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 32 mins ago
Business
Experts explore sustainable wellness at human resource forum
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Taxes: The chickens come home to roost for hustlers
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Business
Premium E-TIMS? What's that? Kenyans in dark as Treasury pushes to expand tax bracket
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Kenyans abroad fuel economy as inflows hit Sh584b in 12 months

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.