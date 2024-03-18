Experts explore sustainable wellness at human resource forum

Total Kenya Head of Human Resources and Administration Irene Muinde, Liaison Group Director Finance and Strategy James Mwangi and Kenya Airports Authority General Manager Human Resource Anthony Njagi. [Courtesy, Standard]

Wellness programmes among local firms are increasingly becoming key in attracting and retaining top talent.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought to fore the need for wellness programmes in the corporate setting and saw firms develop hybrid working routines where employees alternate between working from home and at the office, health screenings, childcare facilities and encouraging employees to maintain emotional and physical fitness, with some companies hiring virtual fitness coaches

Human resource practitioners explored these and more wellness programmes during the annual HR management forum hosted by Non-banking financial services firm Liaison Group.

At the forum, experts noted that there is a growing demand for comprehensive and sustainable wellness programs that can reshape the workplace.

The keynote speakers of the forum themed “Establishing and Sustaining Wellness at a Workplace”, including Liaison Group CEO Tom Mulwa, emphasized the importance of establishing a culture of wellness within an organization and empowering HR managers to spearhead wellness initiatives.

"A wellness culture within any organization is crucial to fostering a healthy and thriving workforce. We understand that implementing effective wellness programs requires more than just good intentions; it demands strategic planning, tailored solutions, and ongoing evaluation," said Mulwa.

And even as organisations show a growing recognition of the importance of employee wellness, the uptake remains low.

Mulwa underscored the need for ongoing support and evaluation, enabling organizations to monitor their initiatives and make informed decisions based on tangible data.