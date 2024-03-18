KTDA elections in trouble again

A farmer sorts tea leaves at a buying centre in Nyeri. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

The long-awaited KTDA directors elections have once again run into controversy, with the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) being accused of unfairness.

Mt Kenya farmers’ leadership says the election dates have not been agreed upon, faulting the TBK for getting involved in the preparation of the polls when it is supposed to play an observer role.

The caucus chief whip Nahason Ngari said a committee mandated to prepare for the election will be sitting next week to draft a timetable.

Ngari said the company secretaries are bona fide persons to preside over the exercise as mandated by the memorandum of articles.

“The initial time to conclude the election in all the factories can be September, not earlier than that,” said Ngari, a director at Mununga Tea Factory in Kirinyaga County.

TBK chairman Jacob Kamau had earlier said the elections are slated for June, but did not give a specific date.

The last elections were held in 2021 where the majority of the former directors failed to participate in the polls that were ordered by the Government to clean the sector under the Tea Act reforms.

Right people

Kamau said some former directors have expressed their interest in withdrawing cases they had filed in court against KTDA in 2020 as he pleaded with farmers to elect the “right” people.

Speaking in Nyeri, Kamau said the Government is ready to organise and supervise the elections of 54 factories in respect of farmers’ right to hold elections.

“The tea growers will participate at the ballot freely to elect their leaders for the next few years to safeguard their interests,” he said.

The majority of the former directors have indicated they will contest the election, calling for a level playing ground to prove their worth to the farmers after three years of absence.

Eleven court cases filed by the former KTDA bosses, he said, were standing in the way of the reforms that are being spearheaded by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“Anybody who took the reforms to court using farmers’ money, unless they withdraw the cases, will not be on the ballot. They should go back to court and withdraw the cases if they want to be elected as leaders in KTDA.

“They are using the farmer’s money to defend their cases in court. They are, actually suing the same farmer,” Kamau said.

On leadership squabbles at the Chinga Tea Factory, Kamau said TBK was helping in resolving the controversial issues.

“There are issues to be resolved but we urge the farmers to remain calm since the regulator has taken up the matter,” he said.

[Reports by Boniface Gikandi, Kibata Kihu and James Murimi]