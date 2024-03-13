Popular online gig site Remotasks ceases Kenyan operations

 By Sharon Wanga | Mar 13, 2024
Users get get  error response "Sorry, you have been blocked"

A popular online platform for jobs and gigs, Remotasks, has reportedly halted its operations in Kenya.  

The Standard established that the online hiring company sent emails to its users directly, notifying its decision to stop operations in the region, but without specific reasons. 

“We are discontinuing operations in your current location effective March 8, 2024. As part of this change, you have been off-boarded from your current project. You will receive payments associated with your work completed via the payment account set up on your profile,” read an email sent by Remotasks. 

Several of its users took to social media to share their frustrations after they were denied access to the platform. They indicated getting an ‘error’ response after trying to log into the platform: “Sorry, you have been blocked. You are unable to access remotasks,” the texts read. 

Remotasks is an online platform where users earn money by engaging in various tasks such as data entry copywriting, AI development, among others. 

The unexpected closure of the platform has stirred reactions, with many expressing their frustrations and concerns. 

“My Remotask account has been closed. There goes my side hustle…with my $45 balance,” wrote X user @Fondo. 

Another X user, Kipruto Lagat pleaded with the president to intervene so that Kenya can be added to the list of eligible countries that can access online remote opportunities, the likes of Remotasks.

“As President William Ruto makes his State visit to the US, part of the things he should add to his agenda is to ask companies that allow remote working like Rev, Remotask, and many others to add Kenya among accepted locations,” he expressed. 

Remotasks have gained popularity in the country, was used by young unemployed Kenyans seeking remote working opportunities and those in low-paying jobs or pursuing part-time gigs.

Users are paid in US dollars through online payment platforms like PayPal.

The website is operated by Scale AI, Inc., a major player in the global e-commerce solutions industry. 

Once trained, users can undertake tasks to earn money, but they must pass a test before accessing said tasks. They then gain access to more advanced levels and higher-paying opportunities as they progress through training.

.

.

