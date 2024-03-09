Kenya on right food trajectory, Linturi

Farmers harvesting Maize in Uasin Gishu County on August 31, 2023. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

Kenya’s food security has improved significantly in the last seven months, Cabinet Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Development Mithika Linturi has said.

The CS said although last year, some 2.7 million Kenyans were in dire need of food, the number has significantly reduced to 1.9 million.

Linturi attributed this to effectiveness of concerted efforts by relevant stakeholders in implementing robust mitigation measures aimed at enhancing resilience and fostering adaptation to appropriate strategies.

Speaking during the official opening of the 2024 Agricultural Society of Kenya (A.S.K), Eldoret National Show, Linturi said the government is out to promote high-yielding and drought-resistant crops.

“The Ministry with various stakeholders has spearheaded the development and adoption of innovative technologies aimed at effectively mitigating challenges in the agricultural sector which also contribute to food and nutrition insecurity in the country,” Linturi said.

The CS noted that last year, the country gained more on foreign exchange on crop export due to improved crop production.

“Kenya exported a total volume of 860,870,762 Kilograms of the BETA crops, with total earning of Sh256,191,038,767. The total import quantities were 3,537,653,907 Kilograms, valued at Sh 180,453,967,817,” Linturi said.

He further noted that measures are in place to expand and rehabilitate small holder irrigation infrastructure to increase the irrigation cover.

Linturi said his ministry is promoting sustainable soil management practices to improve fertility and productivity that has led to improved yields and reduced land degradation.

Other measures include enhancing access to agricultural inputs and services such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and farm machinery.

This he said, is through subsidy programs and promoting the adoption of Climate Smart Agricultural technologies which are designed to enhance the resilience of farming systems.

Linturi reiterated that the government is implementing a pests and diseases surveillance programme that will forecast and respond to outbreaks of lethal plant disease.

On livestock, the CS said farmers are trained on selective livestock breeding programs to develop high-yielding livestock breeds that are well-adapted to local conditions.

“The Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre plays a crucial role in facilitating access to high-quality animal genetics. Using high-quality feed and forage crops and providing nutritional supplements to address deficiencies in livestock diets,”he said.

Under value addition of crops and livestock products, Linturi said this is done through agro-processing for both crops and livestock products to increase incomes, creating employment opportunities, and economic growth in rural areas.

He pointed out that a comprehensive disease control and management program is being carried to safeguard the health of livestock to minimize diseases that reduce production.

He blamed the shrinking agricultural land on increased urbanization as well as land degradation and deforestation.

“Urban expansion is a significant contributor to the conversion of agricultural land. Ongoing efforts to implement sustainable land use planning, land commercialization, promotion of urban agriculture, and conservation of agricultural land,” Linturi stated.