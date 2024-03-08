Constituencies get Sh14.6 billion for electricity

Electrical lineworkers and powerline technicians doing maintanance work in Eastlands, Nairobi county. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

All the 290 constituencies will now share out a Sh14.6 billion budget allocated to the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) for electricity distribution in the 2024/2025 financial year.

Each constituency will receive Sh50 million to boost power connectivity within its boundaries after the National Assembly gave the 2024/2025 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) a green light.

Budget and Appropriations Committee chairperson Ndindi Nyoro said equitable power distribution would promote economic growth and that the additional funds will help cover especially rural areas.

“Electricity is a key component for economic growth, many areas of the country still lack electricity, and that motivated members to increase the allocation to Rerec…to date, when the majority of the members come to my office, they request for enhancement in rural electrification,” Nyoro said.

“If this could continue for the next three or four years, it will change the percentage of power distribution in our country. It is only necessary that Rerec now allocates money that will ensure that counties are evenly matched as far as power distribution is concerned,” said Baringo North Joseph Makilap.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje interpreted the increased REREC funding to mean more electricity infrastructure for his constituents.

“As Nairobi county we do not get our fair share of electricity. In the rural areas one transformer serves a few people but in Nairobi it serves close to 10,000 people. This year we will ensure that we get our fair share,” he submitted.

Tongaren MP John Chikati stated his constituents faced a lot of problems in electricity infrastructure and applauded the allocation of the funds.

Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto said: “It is one thing to allocate money and another to ensure its prudent use. The various departments that are going to receive this money must use it prudently,”