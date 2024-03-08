Constituencies get Sh14.6 billion for electricity

Business
 By Josphat Thiongó | Mar 08, 2024

Electrical lineworkers and powerline technicians doing maintanance work in Eastlands, Nairobi county. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

All the 290 constituencies will now share out a Sh14.6 billion budget allocated to the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) for electricity distribution in the 2024/2025 financial year.

Each constituency will receive Sh50 million to boost power connectivity within its boundaries after the National Assembly gave the 2024/2025 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) a green light.

Budget and Appropriations Committee chairperson Ndindi Nyoro said equitable power distribution would promote economic growth and that the additional funds will help cover especially rural areas.

“Electricity is a key component for economic growth, many areas of the country still lack electricity, and that motivated members to increase the allocation to Rerec…to date, when the majority of the members come to my office, they request for enhancement in rural electrification,” Nyoro said.

 “If this could continue for the next three or four years, it will change the percentage of power distribution in our country. It is only necessary that Rerec now allocates money that will ensure that counties are evenly matched as far as power distribution is concerned,” said Baringo North Joseph Makilap.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje interpreted the increased REREC funding to mean more electricity infrastructure for his constituents.

“As Nairobi county we do not get our fair share of electricity. In the rural areas one transformer serves a few people but in Nairobi it serves close to 10,000 people. This year we will ensure that we get our fair share,” he submitted.

Tongaren MP John Chikati stated his constituents faced a lot of problems in electricity infrastructure and applauded the allocation of the funds. 

Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto said: “It is one thing to allocate money and another to ensure its prudent use. The various departments that are going to receive this money must use it prudently,”

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Education, transport, health and defence win big in 202425 Budget
Next article
Audit flags electrification firm's stalled projects and pending bills
.

Similar Articles

By Benard Sanga and Marion Kithi 7 hrs ago
Business
Premium Mombasa's industrial decline: The fall of Changamwe Oil Refinery
By Fred Kagonye 9 hrs ago
Business
Keroche to pay former employee Sh3.4 million for wrongful dismissal
By Patrick Vidija 9 hrs ago
Business
Eng Kagondu seeks IEK presidency, vows to push for better remuneration
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Breakthrough: After years of struggle, woman opens factory in Mombasa
Business
By Joackim Bwana
37 mins ago
Constituencies get Sh14.6 billion for electricity
Business
By Josphat Thiongó
48 mins ago
Premium Education, transport, health and defence win big in 202425 Budget
Business
By Josphat Thiong’o
48 mins ago
Audit flags electrification firm's stalled projects and pending bills
Business
By Josphat Thiongó
59 mins ago
Standard Group appoints two new board members
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
6 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Joackim Bwana 37 mins ago
Business
Premium Breakthrough: After years of struggle, woman opens factory in Mombasa
By Josphat Thiongó 48 mins ago
Business
Constituencies get Sh14.6 billion for electricity
By Josphat Thiong’o 48 mins ago
Business
Premium Education, transport, health and defence win big in 202425 Budget
By Josphat Thiongó 59 mins ago
Business
Audit flags electrification firm's stalled projects and pending bills

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.