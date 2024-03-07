Standard Group appoints two new board members

Leonie Von Elverfeldt (left) and Chris Otundo

The board of directors of The Standard Group PLC has announced the appointment of Leonie Von Elverfeldt and Chris Otundo as independent non-executive directors with effect from March 6, 2024.

The two directors join the Group with rich career backgrounds that span over 30 years combined.

A statement from the Group stated that Ms Elverfeldt has over 15 years of experience in media and advertising and has coached more than 50 media brands around the world in audience and revenue growth.

She is currently a consultant and coach at Elverfeldt Consulting where she works with well-known legacy media brands on digitisation, newsroom transformation, revenue schemes and rebranding.

"Ms Elverfeldt is credited with developing and managing the first paywall in Germany (BILD/ Axel Springer) and founded a media company in East Africa (Pulse/Ringier)," noted the company in a statement.

She holds an MBA from Technische University in Berlin, Germany.

Mr Otundo on the other hand is a seasoned business executive also with over 15 years of experience largely in talent management.

He has held several leadership positions over the years - including his present role as Chief Executive of BrighterMonday Kenya.

"His previous roles have included leadership roles at Mastercard Foundation, Safaricom and General Electric, overseeing strategic talent acquisition across Sub-Saharan Africa and Canada," the notice states.

Mr Otundo holds a Masters Degree in International Management (International Business) from Toulouse School of Management (France) and a BSc. in Business Information Technology from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (Malaysia).

He is also an executive coach accredited by the Academy of Executive Coaches UK.

"The Board takes this opportunity to welcome and congratulate Ms Elverfeldt and Mr Otundo on their appointment," the notice stated