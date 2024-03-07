Mobile rules as Co-op Bank tops customer service

 By Brian Ngugi | Mar 07, 2024

 

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Bankers Association Dr Habil Olaka (second right) presents the certificate for Overall Winner in Customer Satisfaction Survey to the Co-operative Bank team. [Courtesy]

Consumers have spoken: Banks need to offer multiple channels, especially mobile.

This is according to a new banking consumer survey by the bankers’ lobby.

The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) survey says bank customers in Kenya use mobile banking more than any other channel.

The problem remains however that for more sensitive issues, consumers still prefer offline settings, something that mobile banking applications will have to overcome if they want to remain the premiere channel for financial interactions.

The results of this survey were released yesterday at a media briefing hosted by KBA in Nairobi.

During the event, Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) was named the overall winner of the  Banking   Industry   Customer   Satisfaction   Survey conducted by the Kenya Bankers’ Association (KBA).

Co-op Bank was also named the winner in the Tier One Bank category. This is the second consecutive win for Co-op Bank, having also won the overall title for the year 2022.

The survey was conducted by interviewing over 30,000 customers of Kenyan banks

from across the country. Organizers said the 2023 survey provides “invaluable   insights   that   will   undoubtedly   inform   policies   towards   enhancing financial inclusion for  the   country’s   highly   dynamic   and  diverse banking public through fact-based innovation.”

“Co-op Bank will continue to invest substantial resources in building the teams, the tools and the technologies to deliver a fulfilling customer experience across all our service channels,” said Co-op Bank Group Managing Director Gideon Muriuki.

The annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey was initiated in 2018 as part of efforts being spearheaded by KBA towards enhancing customer experience in the banking industry.

