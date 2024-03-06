Miano calls for higher standards to unlock trade potential

Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has called for higher standards and compliance to boost Kenya’s trade opportunities with regional and international markets.

She made the remarks on Wednesday, March 6, at the launch of the Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KEBS) Strategic Plan 2023–2027 and the Cobalt 60 Radiotherapy Calibration System in Nairobi.

Miano said the recent approval of a trade pact by the European Parliament was a significant milestone in strengthening trade relations with the European Union (EU).

She said the pact would give Kenyan products unprecedented access to EU markets and spur economic growth.

“The trade pact is based on international standards and commitments that address crucial issues such as labour rights, gender equality, climate action, and environmental protection,” Miano said.

She outlined several key priorities for KEBS to tap into new markets beyond the EU.

“KEBS should streamline certification processes, enhance efficiency in issuing quality certificates, strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, ensure compliance with international standards, and foster closer collaboration with relevant regulatory bodies,” she said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, PS Amb. Peter Munyiri, KEBS Managing Director Esther Ngari and other guests attended the event.

The forum hailed the radiotherapy calibration system as a groundbreaking solution that would provide reliable calibration of radiotherapy equipment and improve the quality of cancer care in the country and the region.