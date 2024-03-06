Westgate fetes 'Wonder of Africa' campaign winners

From left, Westgate Marketing Manager Victor Oreyo, Property Manager Simmi Chanda, winner Petronila Gichuki, Fawzia Mohamed, Paul Oketch, Austin Nyawara and Naserian Masago. [Courtesy]

The Westgate shopping mall has announced three winners following the Wonder of Africa digital campaign, which ran from November 1 last year to January 31 this year.

Petronila Gichuki was announced the grand prize winner of a five-day trip for two to West Turtle Bay and Spa in Mauritius aboard South African Airways (SAA).

For Sh1,000 or more, shoppers had the opportunity to win a vacation in Mauritius and a digital Baby Grand Piano, among other prizes.

Everlyn Ngigi was the second runner-up. She was awarded a Digital Baby Grand Piano by Nakestra Music.

On the other hand, Kennedy Gayah, was the third runner-up, taking home a one-of-a-type piece of handmade fixtures from Mobilcasa Furniture.

“The fulfilment of The Wonder of Africa is going past those persons’ prizes. It’s a tale of network engagement, where every shopper who participated contributed to the vibrant ecosystem,” said Westgate in a statement announcing the winners.

The mall pulsed with stay, enjoyment, unique offers, and the spirit of African marvel, growing lasting memories for all.”

