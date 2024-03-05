Governor Njuki distributes freezers to fish farmers

 By Phares Mutembei | Mar 05, 2024
Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Fish production in Tharaka Nithi County has grown tenfold in the last six years as demand increases.

The expanded market for fish has been attributed to residents growing white meat and the county government’s support for fish farmers in the region.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki said production had grown from 5 tonnes in 2017 to 51 tonnes in 2023, as more people embrace fish for its nutritional value and income.

Njuki's administration distributed freezers to fish farmers’ groups Tuesday to save them from incurring losses due to lack of proper storage facilities.

Initially, farmers were forced to sell fish at throwaway prices since they could not access cold rooms.

“They now have a place to store their fish as they wait to sell, at good prices,” he said.

The governor, who distributed the freezers to farmers at Mitheru in Maara sub-county, said his administration plans to establish a fish centre in Chuka town, with big storage capacity freezers to benefit more farmers.

“As a government, we are dedicated to promoting fish farming. That is why we have given farmers freezers, feeds, and harvesting nets. Farmers have also been receiving fingerlings and liners from my administration to support their ventures,” he said.

He announced that the county has partnered with fingerling suppliers, to address the shortage of fingerlings in the region. Some farmers source their fingerlings from as far as Ruiru, in Kiambu county. 

Njuki promised to promote local production of fish feeds, by supplying free sunflower seeds to the farmers, to empower them starting the next rainy season.

