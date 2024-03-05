Tea factories seek direct sale to clear stock in warehouses

Lorries loaded with tea leaves at Mungania Tea Factory in Embu. [Muriithi Mugi, Standard]

The tea sector is facing a major crisis, as unsold produce estimated at 236 million kilograms, continues to pile up in the warehouses.

Forty per cent of the unsold produce is 24 months old in the warehouses. Factories are now seeking a direct sale window to offload the produce at the current market rates.

If allowed, Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) directors want the stabilisation fund to be utilised to cushion them against losses.

Insider information details that out of the 592 million kilograms produced last year, only 355 million kilograms have been sold.

The unsold tea has caused a rift between the East of Rift region (Mt Kenya) and the West of Rift region (Rift Valley and Western) and the internal loan systems that bail the weak to enable them to clear the monthly payments.

Most of the tea in the warehouses is over six months month, with buyers interested in purchasing directly from the farm.

A section of the KTDA directors from Mt Kenya block led by Nahason Ngari, Chege Kirundi, and James Githinji admitted that old stocks have negatively impacted the industry.

They have accused the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) of failing to address issues related to the unsold tea.

In the report, presented to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, TBK noted that in 2023, 522 million kilogrammes of tea were exported, compared to 450 million kilogrammes in 2022.

The report also indicates that the sector generated S180 billion last year, compared to Sh138 billion in 2022.

Ngari, a director at the Mununga tea factory in Kirinyaga, warned that the factories could be plunged into financial crises due to the pileup of old stock.

He said the tea sector on the western side is faced with myriad challenges related to quality green leaves that cannot fetch impressive prices at the auction.

“TBK has a responsibility to enforce quality control guidelines to private factories, which affect the KTDA factories, especially in the West of Rift,” said Ngari.

The Tea report handed to Rigathi, he said, failed to mention the challenges posed by the unsold tea.

“The regulator has failed to control the mess caused by unfair competition from private factories that sell their tea through the direct market,” said Ngari.

West of Rift director at TBK, Ken Kaburi, noted that there are 86 million kilogrammes of unsold tea in the stores since August last year.

“TBK has facilitated the sale of 64 million kilogrammes, leaving a backlog of about 23 million kilogrammes. There's good progress made through Direct Sales policy to make sure that we don’t have any backlog at the end of this month (March 2024),” said Kaburi.

In Murang’a, KTDA board members Githinji, and Kirundi said the unsold tea in the stores has been a major challenge, despite factories in the Mt Kenya region maintaining high-quality green leaf production.

According to the management agreement between factories and KTDA, Murang’a directors, as of July 1st, will be in charge of finances, and the agent will handle the human resources and production and quality control units.

Githinji, the Vice chairman at Ngere tea factory, noted that inter-factory borrowing has been 10 per cent, and has been below market rate, until two months ago, when it was adjusted to 15 per cent.

“The rate of 15 per cent is low, compared to the current rate of 17.5 per cent. These are the indirect losses east has been bearing to the advantage of the west,” said Githinji.

Kirundi, who chairs the board at Kiru factory, said the issue of low-quality tea should be treated with the seriousness it deserves.