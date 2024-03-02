Premium

Fintech wave: Internet access spurs Kenya digital innovation

Business
 By Esther Dianah | Mar 02, 2024
GM Tala Kenya Annstella Mumbi (left), Craft Silicon  CEO Kamal Budhabhatti and AFIK Secretary-General Munyi Nthigah. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

In the heart of Kenya’s bustling financial sector, a quiet revolution has been unfolding, powered by the relentless rise of financial technology (fintech).

With just about 15 per cent of Africa transacting digitally, 85 per cent of the continent’s 1.4 billion people remain untouched, presenting a big opportunity for innovators to tap into the fintech space.

“Millions of people in Africa remain unbanked or under-banked, lacking access to essential financial services that are fundamental to fostering economic empowerment and sustainable development,” says Association of Fintechs in Kenya (Afik) Chairman Ali Kassim.

The impact of fintech on financial services and markets in Kenya is a testament to the transformative power of technology, extending far beyond the realm of algorithms and digital transactions.

Safaricom, for instance, commands the lion’s share of Kenya’s fintech market, with its innovations since 2007 creating a platform where people can manage their finances through the M-Pesa mobile money service. 

Kenya has experienced fast mobile penetration rates, with increased subscriptions followed by fintech innovations.

M-Pesa had over 30 million active customers as of March 2023, according to the telco’s financial report, which is more than half of Kenya’s population.

Over 600,000 traders received payment through Lipa na M-Pesa, the firm said.

Additionally, Equitel, a mobile virtual network operator, offers various banking services on mobile devices, contributing to financial inclusion.

“We are just starting to scratch the surface and despite the monopoly of mobile money players, the dominance of these players only serves 15 per cent of the total Africa population,” Mr Kassim said on Thursday during the official launch of the African Fintech Festival in Nairobi.

“We have witnessed a remarkable wave of innovation emerging from within the continent from mobile money payment to digital lending solutions.”

He said African fintech startups are pioneering groundbreaking initiatives that are shaping the financial landscape and empowering communities.

The festival, a collaboration between Afik and Africa Fintech Network, is scheduled for June this year and serves as a platform to amplify the voices of innovation, and foster collaboration and change within the financial technology ecosystem.

It was noted that while Africa is a continent of immense diversity and untapped opportunities, it is also a region that faces its fair share of challenges in the realm of financial inclusion.

Tala General Manager Annstella Mumbi said consumer needs such as financial security, access to credit and affordable or free transactions are still unresolved and this presents a big opportunity for investment in fintech.

In Kenya, investors in financial technology face a plethora of regulatory requirements.

In this regard, Afik hopes for a one-stop regulatory body for fintechs so that they do not have to deal with many authorities.

“We all must play in this ecosystem, we must adhere to the policy and regulatory frameworks when it comes to financial services,” Kassim said.

“You must have the licences to be able to play in this ecosystem”.

Kassim urged African leaders to remove unnecessary roadblocks for their growth.

“There has to be some policy interventions to ensure that more people get into the digital ecosystem without hurting the players who have likely earned their market share in the ecosystem.”

Related Topics
Previous article
Raila has full support of EAC leaders, says Isaac Mwaura
Next article
Premium
Battle to exhume Kibaki body for DNA after out-of-court talks fail
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Real Estate
Night construction, lack of PPEs key safety concerns in the built industry
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Premium Budget experts fault Ruto's plan on Sh794b pending bills
By Josphat Thiong'o 1 day ago
Business
Government borrows Sh223.5 billion in five months
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Fintech wave: Internet access spurs Kenya digital innovation
Business
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
Premium State beats hasty retreat on efforts to tax farmers after protests
Business
By Ndung’u Gachane
1 hr ago
Premium Why counties are unable to hit revenue targets
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
5 hrs ago
Sacco members wins Sh3.2m house in savings promo
Business
By Peterson Githaiga
7 hrs ago
State agency pushes for protection of intellectual property rights
Shipping & Logistics
By Gerard Nyele
9 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Fintech wave: Internet access spurs Kenya digital innovation
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Business
Premium State beats hasty retreat on efforts to tax farmers after protests
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Business
Premium Why counties are unable to hit revenue targets
By Peterson Githaiga 7 hrs ago
Business
Sacco members wins Sh3.2m house in savings promo

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.