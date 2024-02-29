Inflation in February drops to 6.3 per cent

 By Stephanie Wangari | Feb 29, 2024
Packets of flour are displayed at a supermarket. [File, Standard]

The February 2024 inflation rate has dropped to 6.3 per cent up from 6.9 per cent in January.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), in a press release on Thursday, indicated that prices in commodities such as housing, water, and electricity decreased by 0.8 percent. 

This was attributed to a drop in the prices of 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and 50 kWh of electricity by 9.3 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

At the same time, the price of a liliter of kerosene dropped by 0.5 per cent. During the same review period, the prices of gas/LPG rose by 4.3 per cent.

Prices of food dropped as follows; a kilogram of beans (0.6pc), 2kgs maize flour (1.0pc), fortified maize flour (1.5pc), 1kg of maize flour-loose (1.6pc), 1kg loose maize grain -loose (3.4pc), sugar (4.6pc) and tomatoes (5.7pc).

However, the prices of spinach, sukuma wiki a,nd wheat flour-white increased by 3.9, 3.4 and 2.6 per cent, respectively.



.

