Ruto secures Sh15 billion for Meru wind power project

The Meru business community has expressed optimism of getting reliable power supply after President William Ruto secured funding for various projects following bilateral talks with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

During his recent state visit to Japan, the Head of State managed to secure Sh15 billion funding for Meru Wind Farm Energy which is expected to spur economic growth, with other mega projects expected to come up, including the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor, in northern Meru.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI-Meru chapter) Chairman Joshua Mungania said while they thanked President Ruto for his efforts to address power needs in the county, they expect more infrastructure projects.

“The chamber of commerce welcomes all investors in Meru. A power project worth Sh15 billion will be a game changer in terms of employment, infrastructure, and other services,” said Mr Mungania.

In Nyambene region which will host the project, residents are optimistic that this will address the perennial water shortage for agriculture. The region experiences strong winds which will be harnessed for the project.

Former Athwana MCA Victor Kariithi said the wind power project will benefit the county and contribute to national development.

“If there is a project the Tigania people particularly from this remote part of Meru have been waiting for is this project,” said Mr Kariithi.

“We expect all the villages in this area to be connected to electricity, the roads within the area tarmacked and upgraded, schools modernised and additional ones constructed, health facilities improved to international standards, water supply linked to homesteads and much more. We expect the project to greatly support the local’s livelihoods,” Mr Kariithi said.

Veronica Ikiara said with their crops failing for consecutive seasons and cattle rustling depriving them of livelihoods, they expect the wind power project to offer them alternative livelihoods.

“With reliable electricity, good roads and other businesses coming to our area, our expectations are high that we are going to change our lives for the better,” said Mrs Ikiara.