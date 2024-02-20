Kenya Power exceeds connections by 14 per cent

 By Sharon Wanga | Feb 20, 2024
 Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror. [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

More than 250,000 Kenyans have been connected to electricity across the country in the period up to December 2023, Kenya Power now says. 

The number accounts for 13.8 percent connectivity, surpassing its target of 225,000 customers every half year. 

The increased connectivity was largely due to the availability of meters and the deployment of the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) which helped to fast-track meter installation, Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror said. 

"Following the improvement in meter availability, we recently initiated a metering initiative to accelerate connections. We have exceeded our target for the half-year period and we are on course towards the attainment of our annual target, which will positively impact the journey towards universal access to electricity by the year 2030," said Siror. 

The power supply company managed to connect electricity to 256,206 new customers to the grid compared to their target of 225,000. 
Siror further added that initially in October 2023, the total pending connections stood at 236,924 but were later cleared by new customer connections.

He also faulted court battles to have hindered the procurement of meters and other materials for connectivity as a major cause for the backlog.

Kenya Power targets to connect 400,000 new customers to the national grid by the end of the Financial Year 2024.

The Company is also banking on the implementation of other projects such as the Last Mile Connectivity Project (LMCP) to achieve its annual connectivity targets.

.

