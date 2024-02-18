Revealed: Oil and gas tycoons set to reap big from Ruto's import deal

A Mombasa billionaire business family and a host of well-connected local and foreign tycoons stand to reap billions of shillings from President William Ruto's oil import deal, the Energy regulator has now revealed.

These elite group of cash-rich oil and gas barons are the biggest beneficiaries of the new government-to-government oil imports deal championed by President William Ruto involving Gulf oil giants.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) Director General David Kiptoo told The Standard this week in an exclusive interview that two more oil firms have been recruited to the lucrative programme, bringing the overall participants of the programme to five.

“Recently the international oil companies have added two other nominees; that is, One Petroleum Ltd and Asharami Synergy Ltd,” Mr Kiptoo said in the interview with The Standard.

Under the current arrangement, three Kenyan oil marketing companies (OMCs) own cargo upon delivery to Mombasa port by international Gulf-based oil giants Emirates National Oil, Abu Dhabi National Oil and Saudi Aramco.

The Kenyan OMCs are Galana Oil, Gulf Energy and Oryx Energy.

According to a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) brief, by mid-November 2023, oil imports under the scheme amounted to about $3.7 billion (Sh592 billion). Letters of credit worth over $784 million (Sh125.4 billion) were also settled underlining the lucrative nature of the deal for players in it.

Newly-recruited One Petroleum is a subsidiary of Mbaraki Bulk Terminal Ltd, a multi-petroleum products handling facility at the port of Mombasa. Mombasa billionaire businessman Mohammed Jaffer partly controls it.

One Petroleum Ltd has Mombasa billionaires Mojtaba Mohamed Jaffer, Ali Abbas Jaffer and Mohamed Husein Jaffer listed as its directors.

Others are Solomon Esebwe Mwanjuma Ondego, Ali Salaah Balala and Jonathan James Stokes.

Balala serves as its executive director while Nicholas Kokita is the company’s secretary.

It is owned by MJ Group, a Mombasa-based bulk cargo handling company, and its main branch is along Dedan Kimathi Road in the Mombasa Coastal City.

The Jaffers are also associated with Africa Gas and Oil Company, One Gas Ltd and Grain Bulk Handlers.

Africa Gas is partly controlled by the Mombasa billionaire businessman Mohammed Jaffer, who is also the owner of Grain Bulk Handlers. The company imports the bulk of the LPG consumed in Kenya and also controls a significant transit market to neighbouring countries.

The business mogul mid-2021 firmed up his grip on the lucrative cooking gas market after Proto Gas his flagship cooking gas brand got the State's nod to snap up a rival cooking gas Solutions East Africa, whose LPG products trade as SeaGas.

In 2021, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) went to court accusing their family oil and gas firms of Sh68 million tax evasion.

Asharami Energy is a subsidiary of Sahara Group, a Gulf-based oil multinational whose shareholders have interests in Emirates National Oil, Abu Dhabi National Oil and Saudi Aramco.

Official Documents show Oryx Energies Ltd, was registered on March 27, 2003. Herve Christophe Bouvet and August Dominick Mrema (both foreigners) are listed as directors while Kenyan Conrad Nyukuri is the company secretary.

The shareholders are listed as Overseas Petroleum Holdings SA, whose head offices are in Geneva, Switzerland and Johannesburg-headquartered Oryx Energies SA. Its listed office is Queensway House on Kaunda Street in Nairobi.

Galana Energies Ltd has as directors Shivam Raj Khanna (alternate director to Sheetal Rasenda Khan), George Ngige Kahira, Mary Waithera Kabiru and Jonathan Kahira Ngige, Isaac Mukui Nduru, Joseph Gitau Mburu, Sheetal Rasendra Khanna and John Morris Ohaga.

Its shareholders are London-headquartered Sai Iram Investments Company Ltd and Tapiola Ltd, a shareholder in oil marketer, Galana Oil Kenya Limited.

It operates out of Cotts House along Kaunda Street in Nairobi.

Asharami Synergy Ltd, which indicates its office as being housed at Vision Plaza, Mombasa Road in Nairobi, is owned by Sahara Group, which was founded in 1996 by Adebola Adesanya Ewaola, Tonye Cole and Tobe Shonubi, in Nigeria.

In its company, Ewaola is recorded as the director alongside their Kenyan subsidiary Asharami Energy (Kenya) Ltd.

A Kenyan Mark Samuel Muriithi is the company secretary. The firm says it operates out of Vision Plaza along Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

In 2021, Debola Adesanya, the firm's country manager, said the company would leverage its affiliation with its parent company to join forces with relevant stakeholders in the energy sector to enhance capacity building, access to clean energy and sustainable development in Kenya.

Sahara Group is a leading energy conglomerate with operations in over 40 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.