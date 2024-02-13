Standard Group creates digital visitor booking system

Business
 By Esther Dianah | Feb 13, 2024

 

A patient makes an online appointment on their phone. [Getty Images]

Standard Group has developed a digital visitor booking management system that is set to redefine how businesses handle guest interactions.

The system aims to simplify and standardise the process of receiving and hosting visitors while ensuring data privacy.

According to the media company, The Visitor Booking Management System represents a significant shift in guest management practices, “by leveraging technology and prioritizing efficiency, businesses can elevate the guest experience while enhancing security protocols”.

The system offers a streamlined and uniform approach to managing guests, eliminating the chaos of outdated spreadsheets and manual data entry.

This innovation comes at a time when security and data protection is at a high risk of breach. With the recent cases of brutal murders in short-stay-rental accommodation in residences. Service providers like in this niche can make use of this innovation to track its customers and keep relevant data.

Suspects have escaped without a trace as there's no way of tracking them, due to the unavailability of credible booking systems.

Standard Group Business Systems Analyst William Onchuru said the system will be a game-changer in enhancing guest management and accountability. 

“This system seeks to address the gaps and pain-points that come along with manual handling of visitor records.

"Guest management has never been this seamless and we are confident that our solution is going to be the answer to the challenges posed in the industry,” Mr Onchuru said.

In addition, he said, the system is easy to use, flexible and can be customised to fit any environment.

Further, everything within the guest booking interface is neatly organised within a digital framework, ensuring efficiency and accuracy.

"With the advancement in technology the world over, the platform is designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere, provided there's an internet connection," said Onchuru.

"Whether users are in the office, in transit, or working remotely, accessing the system is effortless."

With the introduction of the digital visitor log, traditional bookings and logbooks may become obsolete as the system provides real-time insights and accessibility of visitor records.

“Security management is seamlessly integrated, empowering security teams to monitor entries and exits directly from the system. With real-time updates, this maintains a safe environment."

Hosts can also order refreshments for visitors through the system, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Moreover, the booking system comes with automated email notifications, keeping all relevant parties informed.

"This system provides data for organisations, as businesses gain valuable insights through comprehensive reports and analytics," said Onchuru.

"From foot traffic patterns to visitor demographics, businesses can optimise their operations and enhance the overall guest experience.

"As industries adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing world, solutions like these pave the way for a more connected and streamlined future."

Related Topics
Previous article
Ruto says technology key to efficiency, accountability in government
Next article
Interior, Energy Ministries top list of staff with forged certificates
.

Similar Articles

By Arnold Ochieng 3 hrs ago
Opinion
How HR outsourcing can help businesses innovate and grow
By Brian Otieno and Brian Ngugi 15 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Dashed hopes: Kenyans to wait longer for tax cut as inflation bites
By James Wanzala 15 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Adventures firm eyes Sh2b revenue from increased Africa travel
.

Latest Stories

Standard Group creates digital visitor booking system
Business
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
Ruto says technology key to efficiency, accountability in government
Sci & Tech
By PCS
1 hr ago
Premium Looming job crisis threatens millions as more firms see red
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Premium State to go after crypto and law firms in unclaimed assets' hunt
Business
By Esther Dianah and Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
Premium How high will interest rates go?
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Business
Standard Group creates digital visitor booking system
By PCS 1 hr ago
Sci & Tech
Ruto says technology key to efficiency, accountability in government
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Looming job crisis threatens millions as more firms see red
By Esther Dianah and Graham Kajilwa 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium State to go after crypto and law firms in unclaimed assets' hunt

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.