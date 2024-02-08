Two merchants arrested in possession of immature avocados

Business
 By Boniface Gikandi | Feb 08, 2024
Immature avocados. [iStockphoto]

Two merchants found in possession of immature avocados were apprehended in Murang’a during a crackdown.

In an operation to stop the harvesting of immature avocados, three vehicles transporting the consignment to an unknown destination were intercepted in Kandara by police. 

The arrest of the merchants comes three weeks after Tanzanian authorities intercepted a consignment at the Namanga border point destined for export.

Kandara Deputy County Commissioner Peter Maina said the operation followed a tip-off from the public on the harvesting of the immature produce by the youth.

Maina said the theft of avocados was on the rise, thus the need to arrest the situation. He lauded the community initiative to stop the vice.

“Before Horticulture Crops Directors (HCD) issues a directive on harvesting, police will remain on the highways dealing with those flouting the regulations,” he said.

Two weeks ago, farmers cornered two youths harvesting immature avocados in Kandara.

The controversy surrounding the harvesting of immature avocados and the interception of four trucks at the Namanga border point caused a major rift between HCD Acting Director Christine Cesaro and Avocado Society of Kenya CEO Ernest Muthomi. 

Murang’a Chairman of Avocado Producers John Mwaniki said there have been meetings to educate the locals against harvesting of immature avocados.

Mwaniki said the dealers' licenses of those perfecting the black market need to be cancelled.

“We as an organisation are working towards producing quality commodities eying the lucrative export market,” said Mwaniki.

Related Topics
Previous article
State disburses Sh2. 1 billion for Inua Jamii beneficiaries
Next article
Orengo urges state to beef up security in Lake Victoria
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 18 hrs ago
Business
Premium CBK's Thugge sees light at end of tunnel amid loans shocker
By Nicholas Mulila 18 hrs ago
Opinion
As new technologies continue to emerge, data privacy is critical
By Dr Julius Kipngetich 19 hrs ago
Opinion
Kenyan startups must prioritise sustainable practices to survive
.

Latest Stories

Two merchants arrested in possession of immature avocados
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
48 mins ago
Rogue tea factory workers tamper with weighing machines
Business
By George Njunge
58 mins ago
Premium CBK says M-Pesa outages pose significant risk to the economy
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium Why uproar over formation of Chinese property association
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
Office spaces or hostels: How to find your niche in the property market
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
17 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Boniface Gikandi 48 mins ago
Business
Two merchants arrested in possession of immature avocados
By George Njunge 58 mins ago
Business
Rogue tea factory workers tamper with weighing machines
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium CBK says M-Pesa outages pose significant risk to the economy
By James Wanzala 1 hr ago
Real Estate
Premium Why uproar over formation of Chinese property association

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.