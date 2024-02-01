Pastoralist MPs want state to ban export of unprocessed leather

Karori Mewangi, director Eldoret tanners (left) and his workers sort out skins and hides before disposing them for markets in and outside the country. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The Pastoralists Parliamentary Group has called for ban on export of unprocessed leather and the importation of leather products in the country.

The group noted that the leather sector, which had been neglected for years, had the potential to support the pastoralists and earn the country billions of shillings annually.

The call comes at a time when the East Africa Legislative Assembly (Eala) has banned importation of leather products to cushion pastoralists.

The leaders made the remarks during a workshop for parliamentary group members and national and county government officials at Great Rift Valley Lodge in Naivasha.

Eala MP David Sangok noted that the country slaughters more than 2.5 million livestock every year, with another 1 million dying from diseases and drought.

Sangok said that the unprocessed leather from the animals could be used to process shoes, military gear, belts, handbags and leather jackets.

“We are calling on the government to ban the importation of leather products and export of unprocessed leather and open leather processing plants in the country,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the East Africa region slaughters more than 15 million cattle every year but imports more than 91 million pairs of shoes which could be produced locally.

In a statement read by the caucus chairman Bashir Abdullahi, who is also Mandera North MP, the legislators called for more support for livestock production.

Bashir said that they were keen on fodder production, diseases and surveillance, livestock marketing board and the implementation of the Land Community Act.

“We support that move by the Eala to ban the importation of leather products, and we are calling on the government to follow suit,” he said.

Saku MP Dido Racco identified climate change as one of the livestock sector's major challenges.

“One day, we are recording drought, and the next month, floods, which have killed hundreds of our livestock, and it is time to address these challenges,” he said.

Kajiado Women Rep Leah Sankare said that the livestock sector had been forgotten, with farmers getting subsidies annually from the national government.

“As we call for a ban on the export of unprocessed leather, the government should support the pastoralists through subsidies and loan waivers,” she said.

Kajiado Central MP Elijah Kenchoi called for more focus on fodder production and harvesting, saying that pastoralists lost over 3 million cattle to drought.