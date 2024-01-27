Ruto's new strategy for tackling unemployment

President William Ruto has called on the Legislature and the Judiciary to work with the Executive in ensuring job creation becomes part of government policy.

He said the Executive alone cannot achieve its ambitious plan of creating jobs through the Affordable Housing Programme, digital jobs and export of labour.

President Ruto noted that if not planned for, unemployment could turn into a serious threat to the country.

“Time has come for Kenyans to have a conversation on the existential threat of unemployment in the country,” he said. “We cannot continue to pretend that we do not have a huge unemployment challenge in Kenya.”

He said nothing would stand in his way in his bid to provide job opportunities for millions of young people out of school but wallowing in unemployment.

"I have talked with the Americans, French, and Germans and they will give us jobs for youths in the digital platform so that Kenyan youths can work from home for foreign countries, and be paid for it," he said.

He made the remarks as he ended the three-day tour of Meru yesterday when he launched various development projects in Imenti South, Imenti Central and Imenti North constituencies of Meru County.

The president announced the release of Sh200 million for revamping the Marine Research Institute in Central Imenti.

According to the Meru University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor Prof Romanus Odhiambo, the project requires Sh500m. He added that the facility will support agriculture research and training.

"I am giving Sh200m to complete the buildings so that students can start learning. I will allocate another Sh300 million in the next budget," said Ruto.

The institute, a campus of the Meru University of Science and Technology had stalled for lack of funds.

Ruto visited all the constituencies in the agriculture-rich Imenti region accompanied by local MPs and launched the tarmacking of the Igoji-Maraa-Kieni kia Ndege road, a key development project that the area MP Shadrack Mwiti said would empower farmers and improve access in the area.

Ruto also commissioned ICT hubs at Mitunguu Technical Training Institute in Imenti South, Mukiria TTI in Central Imenti, and Nkabune TTI in Imenti North.

At Mwichiune, the president launched the construction of a Sh50m market to boost agricultural trade.

"The Mwichiune market will be ready in six months, it will boost agricultural development in this region," said the President.

The Head of State said it is a waste to spend billions on the education of youth yet they have no job or business opportunities. He said the government has negotiated bilateral labout agreements that will allow skilled youth to work abroad.

The President said the government is keen on exploiting the digital economy to create jobs for the youth.

“Already, 120,000 young people are monetising their talents at digital hubs that are being established at technical training institutions and ICT hubs in the wards. We want to grow that number to 500,000 by the end of this year,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto said the government is committed to enhancing the country’s agricultural productivity by supporting farmers to produce more.

He said the goal is to achieve food security, reduce the cost of living and food imports, increase exports and create jobs in the agricultural value chain.