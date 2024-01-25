Equity bank opens new branch in Kiritiri market

Equity Bank has opened a new branch in Kiritiri market, Embu county, which will largely serve Muguka traders.

Kiritiri market is the largest in Mbeere South, and traders said the bank will make it easy for them to deposit huge sums of money from the sale of farm produce.

Kiritiri Business Community Chair James Runji said that it has been a risk for traders to carry large sums of money to the nearest bank in Embu town, about 30 kilometres away.

"A number of my colleagues have been attacked, but we are grateful that we can make deposits and withdrawals closer home, and I urge all members to take advantage," Runji said.

Speaking during the opening of the Equity Bank branch, Mbeere South DCC George Omollo urged residents to avoid walking around with huge sums of money saying a number of traders have been attacked by criminals.

Omollo said the bank has come as a relief to the elderly who have been travelling to Embu.

"A few years ago, we lost a number of the elderly in Mbeere North while traveling to get money under the Inua Jamii program, but we are happy they can access the banking services closer home," he said.

The Equity branch manager, Teresia Migua, noted that many customers are on internet banking but often require loans and other services which need them to go to the bank.

Migua announced that Mbeere region will now benefit from education scholarships courtesy of the Wings to Fly Programme through the branch that is now allocated eight slots.

"Since the beginning of the program, 57 students have benefited through the Embu branch, and I call upon the residents of Mbeere to support the bank," she said.

Mbeere MP Nebart Muriuki regretted that the region has been marginalized for years despite constituting half of Embu county and will grow economically with the opening of bank.

"I urge the bank to provide financial lessons to our people to help them save the little they get from farming, Muguka trade and other activities," Eng Muriuki said