Aquaculture farmers hit hard by high cost of fish feed

Business
 By Antony Gitonga | Jan 17, 2024
A large group of European sea bass (Dicentrarchus labrax) swimming about. [Getty Images]

The high cost of fish feed coupled with the lack of certified fingerlings have been identified as the major challenges facing aquaculture farming in the East and Central Africa region.

In Kenya, farmers are producing 30 metric tonnes (MT) of fish per year which is below the expected capacity.

This emerged during the 2nd General Congress of the Aquaculture Network for Africa (ANAF) organized by AU-IBAR in Naivasha where stakeholders said the country’s annual production of fish has risen sharply in the last three years, with the potential of aquaculture farming standing at over 100,000 metric tonnes.

Director of Fisheries Lucy Obungu said the country’s annual production from aquaculture farming has risen from 4 metric tonnes to 30 metric tonnes in the last three years.

She attributed this to efforts by the national and county governments to support farmers through the provision of certified seeds and markets.

Obungu however decried the high cost of fish feeds saying it was out of reach for many small-scale farmers.

“We have an acute shortage of certified fingerlings but the government is working on various centers of excellence so that we can increase production from aquaculture farming,” she said.

She admitted that illegal fishing in major water bodies was a threat to fish production in the country with hundreds of families relying on the trade for survival.

“The ministry is working closely with the other agencies like Coast Guards to patrol major water bodies and also introduce new fish species that are popular in the market,” she said.

AU-IBAR Director Dr Huyam Salih said that the continent’s aquaculture potential had not been fully exploited mainly due to lack of capital.

Dr Salih announced that AU-BAR was keen to work with member countries to empower communities through policies and capacity building.

“The continent's potential in terms of fish production is very high and through such engagements with stakeholders, we seek ways of fully utilizing these resources,” she said.

The representative of East Africa Community (EAC) in the meeting Dr David Balikowa said that aquaculture farming had changed the lives of many through the provision of food and revenue.

“Apart from lack of certified seeds and high cost of fish feed, the issue of market and influx of cheap imports from Asia still remains a challenge in the sector,” he said.

Related Topics
Previous article
Kalonzo: Why talks between Judiciary and Executive raise suspicion
.

Similar Articles

By Patrick Vidija 1 day ago
Business
African states urged to partner with private sector to enhance aquaculture
By Mary Runana 1 day ago
Financial Standard
A banker's perspective on Kenya's evolving regulatory landscape
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Financial Standard
Regional business leaders to meet in Nairobi for sustainability conference
.

Latest Stories

Underfunding and red tape stifle key State agency
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
23 mins ago
Aquaculture farmers hit hard by high cost of fish feed
Business
By Antony Gitonga
47 mins ago
Premium KCSE results: A statistical aberration or not?
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
Premium Ruto bets on diaspora dollars to fix jobs gap, ailing economy
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Stakeholders renew calls for sustainable aquaculture growth
Business
By Patrick Vidija
22 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 23 mins ago
Financial Standard
Underfunding and red tape stifle key State agency
By Antony Gitonga 47 mins ago
Business
Aquaculture farmers hit hard by high cost of fish feed
By XN Iraki 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium KCSE results: A statistical aberration or not?
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium Ruto bets on diaspora dollars to fix jobs gap, ailing economy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.