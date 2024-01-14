Fuel prices drop by sh5 in latest EPRA review

A pump operator fueling a vehicle at a petrol station in Nairobi. [File,Standard]

Fuel prices have dropped by sh5 in the latest Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) monthly review.

Super petrol will retail at Sh207, diesel at Sh196.47 and kerosene at Sh194.23 in Nairobi, effective midnight for the next 30 days.

"The prices are inclusive of the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," read EPRA’s statement on Sunday.

In Nakuru, petrol will retail at Sh206.35, while diesel will be sold at Sh195.88. Kerosene, on the other hand, will retail at 193.66.

Petrol in Eldoret will retail at Sh207.12, diesel at 196.65, while kerosene will cost Sh194.43. In Mombasa, super petrol will retail at Sh204.3, diesel at Sh193.41 and kerosene at Sh191.05.