M-Pesa services are down

Mobile money service, M-Pesa is currently experiencing delays
M-Pesa users countrywide began complaining of delays in transactions at mid-day on Tuesday, January 9.
One user who attempted to purchase airtime via the application said they received a pop-up indicating that the request could not be made.
Some banks have also notified their customers that they are unable to process M-Pesa transactions due to unprecedented delays.
At the time of publishing, telecommunications firm Safaricom was yet to issue a statement on the downtime.