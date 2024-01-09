M-Pesa services are down

Business
 By Betty Njeru | Jan 09, 2024
[File, Standard]

Mobile money service, M-Pesa is currently experiencing delays 

M-Pesa users countrywide began complaining of delays in transactions at mid-day on Tuesday, January 9.

One user who attempted to purchase airtime via the application said they received a pop-up indicating that the request could not be made.

M-Pesa pop-up messages received by a Safaricm customer on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. [Screen grab]

Some banks have also notified their customers that they are unable to process M-Pesa transactions due to unprecedented delays.

At the time of publishing, telecommunications firm Safaricom was yet to issue a statement on the downtime.

