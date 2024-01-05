Commonwealth Business Women Africa seeks to equip 1 million girls with coding skills

 By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Jan 05, 2024
CBW-A Kenya Chair Pauline Warui (left), VP Nana Wanjau with Kodris Africa CEO Mugo Munene, Founder Mwaniki Munuhe and COO Raphael Ngera. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

In a bid to bridge the digital divide and empower young girls across Africa, Commonwealth Business Women Africa (CBW-A) has unveiled a transformative initiative to equip 1 million girls with essential coding skills. This ambitious program, conducted in partnership with Kodris Africa, a leading education technologies firm, is set to revolutionize STEM education and drive gender parity in the tech industry.

The initiative, spearheaded by CBW-A, seeks to empower girls from 22 African countries, to address the under representation of females in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. 

CBW-A Vice President for Africa Nana Wanjau said the initiative transcends a mere educational program as it serves as a catalyst for change, offering young girls the tools and knowledge needed to excel in the digital era.

Recognizing the glaring gender gap in STEM fields, especially in Africa, where cultural barriers and limited access to quality education persist, the program aims to tap into the untapped potential of these girls.

Wanjau emphasized the pivotal role this initiative could play in fostering economic growth, unlocking talent, and creating a more inclusive society devoid of gender boundaries.

The collaboration between CBW-A and Kodris Africa marks a significant milestone in addressing the digital skills gap prevalent in basic education.

With a focus on providing cutting-edge coding content, particularly to girls from vulnerable backgrounds across Commonwealth nations, the program aims to instill critical 21st-century skills.

Kodris Africa CEO, Mugumo Munene said the partnership will prepare youths to engage effectively in the global digital economy.

Munene was optimistic that the acquired coding skills would open doors for these girls, enabling remote job opportunities from the age of 18, allowing them to work and earn from the comfort of their homes.

Outlined within this comprehensive partnership are key strategies such as identification and training of qualified teachers for online learning coordination, establishment of fair eligibility criteria for participant selection, delivery of engaging, age-appropriate, quality-assured coding curricula and equipping girls with coding skills and essential soft skills for success in an evolving job market.

The CBW-A is dedicated to empowering women across Africa, envisions leveraging women's unique talents to drive innovation and foster positive change within their communities.







