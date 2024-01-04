KQ ranked Africa's second most efficient airline

Kenya Airways flight taking off at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) has been ranked as Africa's second most efficient airline in a global on-time performance review of airlines and airports.

According to the latest report on On-Time Performance Review by aviation analytics company Cirium, KQ attained a 71.9 percent on-time arrival rate in the year 2023.

The national carrier completed 41,905 flights last year, placing it as Africa’s second-best.

'On-time flight' is defined as a flight that arrives within fifteen (15) minutes of the scheduled gate arrival time. For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure, KQ explained.

"The high rankings result from KQ’s persistent focus and delivery of on-time performance each month of the year, which has been a cornerstone of improving our guest experience strategy,” iKQ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said.

Kenya Airways was ranked 10th in the Middle East and Africa region overall.

On his part, Cirium CEO Jeremy Bowen noted that the data is collected from over 600 sources, allowing industry stakeholders a third-party perspective on their operational performance.

Cirium's On-Time Performance program monitors global airline operational performance using information from an extensive array of sources, including airlines, airports, and civil aviation authorities.

The program studies over 30 million flights a year.