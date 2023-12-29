Kenya pushes ahead with anti-counterfeit phone plan; activists fear surveillance

Business
 By VOA | Dec 29, 2023
A woman speaks on her cellphone as she walks past a mobile phone service center operated by Kenyan's telecom operator Airtel Kenya in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, July 15, 2021.[Reuters]

The Kenyan government announced this month that it intends to go forward with a plan that it says will help address the problem of counterfeit phones, but digital rights activists say it poses a risk to privacy.

 Earlier this month, Kenyan Minister of Information, Communication and Digital Economy Eliud Owalo said the government is set to push ahead with the Device Management System program, or DMS, Reuters reported this week.

 The program gives the country's communications regulator access to the unique identification number of cellphones in Kenya to block services to counterfeit devices.

 Owalo said the program is intended to stop the spread of fake and stolen devices in Kenya and enhance cybersecurity.

 The East African country is a nerve center for fake goods on the continent, and smartphones account for more than half of all counterfeit products in the country, according to Kenya's Anti-Counterfeit Agency.

 "The Communications Authority of Kenya has set out to develop an effective technological solution to control the threat through the deployment of a system to automatically detect and disable end-user equipment that does not meet set criteria," Owalo told a parliamentary committee this month.

 The DMS was first announced in 2016, and after several years of court appeals, Kenya's Supreme Court in April this year gave the Communications Authority of Kenya permission to go ahead with the program.

 Digital rights experts have for years expressed concerns about the DMS and its implications for surveillance and privacy violations, with some saying CAK is overstepping.

 "It's a form of spyware," David Indeje, from the Kenyan technology think tank KICTANet, told Reuters.

 "At the heart of it, there are serious privacy concerns. The government and other third parties such as telecoms operators will have access to users' phone data, including calls, messages and financial transactions," he said.

 A CAK official told Reuters, "The aim of the DMS is to isolate and deny services to the illegal devices ... it does not access subscriber personal information and data."

 It is unclear when the DMS will be introduced.

 But when it is, Damaris Onyancha, who works at the Kenya Human Rights Commission, told Reuters, "We will be watching closely as the DMS is rolled out and remain on high alert for any violations to the rights of Kenyans."

 Some information in this report came from Reuters.

Related Topics
Previous article
World population up 75 million this year, to top 8 billion by start of 2024
.

Similar Articles

By Edwin Nyarangi 21 hrs ago
Business
Rebecca Miano seeks to boost economic growth, lower cost of business
By Kariuki Ngari 1 day ago
Opinion
What Kenya should do to reap dividends from AfCFTA pact
By VOA 1 day ago
Sci & Tech
Apple wins bid to pause apple watch ban at US Appeals Court
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Executive changes that reshaped corporate Kenya in 2023
Business
By Brian Ngugi
15 mins ago
High cost of living persists as inflation rate falls in December
Business
By David Njaaga
16 mins ago
Kenya pushes ahead with anti-counterfeit phone plan; activists fear surveillance
Business
By VOA
41 mins ago
Cruise ship with 1,900 tourists docks at port, 4 more expected
Business
By Philip Mwakio
15 hrs ago
Premium Why personal loans are squeezing out mortgages
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
18 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 15 mins ago
Business
Premium Executive changes that reshaped corporate Kenya in 2023
By David Njaaga 16 mins ago
Business
High cost of living persists as inflation rate falls in December
By VOA 41 mins ago
Business
Kenya pushes ahead with anti-counterfeit phone plan; activists fear surveillance
By Philip Mwakio 15 hrs ago
Business
Cruise ship with 1,900 tourists docks at port, 4 more expected

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.