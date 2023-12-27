Agency, firm ink deal for honey exports to the US

 By Titus Too | Dec 27, 2023

Kerio pure natural honey has made new inroads into the American market, enhancing earnings for beekeepers in semi-arid Northern Kenya counties.

Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) in collaboration with North Rift Solutions (NRS) Ltd has embarked on the exportation of processed honey to the US.

The partnership targets to export five tonnes of Acacia honey monthly to the US, generating an estimated income of Sh5 million for beekeepers from the semi-arid and pastoral regions.

“We are excited and delighted to flag off the first consignment of export KVDA pure natural Acacia honey to the US market. This is in collaboration with North Rift Solutions (NRS) Ltd, a local company that has links in the US market,” said KVDA Managing Director Sammy Naporos.

The honey will be sold under the Asali Acacia Honey brand.

“For a start, we are exporting five tonnes every month, translating to 60 tonnes annually. Currently, the authority processes 120 tonnes of pure honey. The deal is expected to drive production to 180 tonnes,” said Mr Naporos at KVDA premises in Eldoret on Saturday.

Mr Naparos, accompanied by NRS Director of Business Development Moses Suge, said the export market will boost farmer’s earnings from the current Sh60 million to Sh90 million annually. “Pure Acacia honey is only processed by KVDA. It has received a diamond rating in terms of quality,” he said.

The MD welcomed the partnership, saying the new export market will help boost honey production and earnings for beekeepers in arid regions, including West Pokot, Baringo, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet and Samburu.

“We expect to produce over 320 tonnes of pure KVDA honey in the next three years. The authority currently supports over 50 cooperatives that deal with honey production in the North Rift region,” said Mr Naporos.

Mr Suge for his part said they are eyeing other global markets, including Germany. “We want to ensure the livelihoods of farmers who produce honey are impacted positively at the grassroots. NRS will improve livelihoods and create a revenue stream and income for our national government,” he said.

Mr Suge said the company will embrace technology in its processes to increase efficiency. The semi-arid Kerio Valley region spreading across Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, and Samburu counties is endowed with a pristine environment. It is a major producer of pure natural honey in the country.

