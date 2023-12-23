Afcon 2027: Great moment for Kenya to promote local tourism

Kenya has been urged to maximize the opportunity to co-host the Afcon 2027 and promote local tourism.

Industry investor Nazir Jinnah said the co-hosting of the tournament is a unique opportunity for Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to raise their profiles in the tourism sector.

Like in Europe, Jinnah said Kenya can use this opportunity to revolutionise the sports sector- to the extent of having sports tourism.

Jinnah argued that sports can not only be an avenue for promoting development and social cohesion but also create employment for millions of young Kenyans, who are jobless.

Latest statistics by the government indicate that the unemployment rate across the country stands at 12.5 per cent, with a majority being drawn from the 75 per cent of the country’s youthful population.

Jinnah said the legacy of such events extends beyond the final whistle, leaving behind state-of-the-art facilities, improved transportation networks, and a lasting impact on local economies.

“Countries like China, which successfully leveraged the 2008 Beijing Olympics to modernise and revitalise its capital, stand testament to the transformative power of sports,” Jinnah said.

He said football is not just a spectator sport but a booming industry that generates employment on a massive scale.

According to him, from athletes and coaches to marketing professionals and event organizers, the sports ecosystem creates a myriad of job opportunities.

“The rise of fantasy sports platforms, sports journalism, and sports science further diversifies the employment landscape, offering career paths that cater to a broad spectrum of skills and interests,” he said.

Jinnah added, “Consider the economic engine that is the National Football League (NFL) in the United States, employing thousands directly and indirectly, from players and coaches to hospitality staff and merchandise vendors. Beyond the glitz of the main stage, the sports industry supports countless livelihoods, creating a ripple effect that extends to adjacent sectors.”

He said unfortunately sporting activities in the country are largely neglected with the government making little investment to support the sector.

For instance, the national team Harambee Stars is a shadow of its former self, with efforts to revitalise bearing little or no fruits.

But despite a myriad of challenges affecting various disciplines within the sports sector, Kenya remains a giant in athletics.

The Great Rift Valley, with its high-altitude terrain, has birthed a generation of exceptional long-distance runners who seem to effortlessly glide over the tracks and roads.

Names like Eliud Kipchoge, David Rudisha, and Vivian Cheruiyot have become synonymous with excellence, capturing the imaginations of not only Kenyans but sports enthusiasts worldwide.

“Establishing world-class sports academies and training facilities can serve as the cornerstone of athletics,” Jinnah said.

He said with a focus on nurturing young talent from a grassroots level, these academies can employ coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, and administrative staff.

“The ripple effect extends to the local economy as facilities require maintenance, and businesses catering to athletes' needs, such as sports equipment shops and nutrition providers, can flourish,” Jinnah asserted.

President William Ruto’s led Kenya Kwanza administration has promised to invest ‘heavily’ in the sports sector.

The sports sector was allocated Sh6.4 billion in the first budget of President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Government.

The amount set to cover the 2023/24 financial year was a tremendous decrease from last year’s allocation of Sh15.8 billion.