Text Book Centre lures customers with Sh500,000 back-to-school prizes

Text Book Centre CEO Sachin Varma, BCLB Representative Esther Muli and Head of Retail Joy Okumu during the first of nine draws of the ‘Masaa ya Ushindi’ Back-to-School Campaign where the first winner won Sh50,000 worth of school fees. [Courtesy]

Text Book Centre has announced the commencement of its Back-to-School Campaign dubbed ‘Masaa ya Ushindi’, offering customers the opportunity to win school fees worth Sh50,000 every week and a grand prize of Sh100,000 worth of school fees to one lucky winner.

The campaign, set to run until February 9, 2024, aims to ease the financial burden faced by Kenyan families amidst the ongoing economic challenges.

The first draw was held today at the Text Book Centre, Sarit Centre branch where Miss Kristina Pratt the campaign’s first winner, won Sh50,000 worth of school fees.

Sachin Varma, CEO of Text Book Centre expressed his enthusiasm about the campaign saying it is the only way they would say thank you to its diverse client base.

"We know families face uncertainties every new year, especially when it comes to preparing for the school season. Our Back-to-School campaign aims to give our loyal customers a shot at winning school fees, easing the burden on their budgets. It's our way of saying thank you for your continued support, helping us grow together,” said Varma.

To participate in the draw, customers simply need to make a purchase of goods totalling Sh5,000 at any Text Book Centre outlet or online.

Only one entry per person is allowed, and the promotion excludes IT products.

The campaign encourages early participation, as entries received after the campaign period concludes will not be considered.

The draws will take place every Friday, starting from December 22, 2023, until February 9, 2024.

Winners will be chosen randomly from all eligible entries, and the announcement will be made promptly after each draw.

The lucky winners will be notified via phone call within 30 days of the draw.