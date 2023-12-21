PS Arumonyang: Construction chemicals key to affordable housing

Public Works Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Public Works Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang has urged the use of construction chemicals to cut costs and save time in the housing sector.

He made the remarks at the end-of-year ceremony for the Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (BORAQS) in Nairobi on Thursday, December 21.

The event was sponsored by Long Chain Construction Chemicals, a local firm that produces and sells various construction chemicals.

Arumonyang said construction chemicals were crucial for modern construction needs as they enhanced efficiency and quality.

He also said such technology was vital for Kenya’s low-cost housing plan, which aims to address the country’s huge housing deficit of two million units, or 80 per cent.

“The government is rolling out the affordable housing programme’s 200 per constituency project. Construction chemicals will play an integral role in filling this gap,” he said.

The PS praised Long Chain Construction Chemicals for its innovative and sustainable products, such as LCCC K11, a flexible waterproofing system that forms a hard and elastic film when applied to damp surfaces, and Polycarboxylate, which improves the workability, durability, and overall performance of construction projects.

The firm’s Managing Director Sout Lut Ba Ran Sai and head of marketing Halima Hudhaa said the company was working with large construction firms in the country and planned to expand to Uganda and Tanzania in 2024.

They said the company was offering expert support to customers, importing relevant chemicals from China, using local materials, and partnering with academic and construction sector players to improve research and development and pass skills to local artisans.

They cited a report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) that said green buildings represented significant worldwide investment opportunities in the next ten years, and were expected to be worth $24.7 trillion (Sh 3,823 trillion) by 2030.

The report also said demand for construction chemicals was projected to surge at over 6.7 per cent CAGR until 2032, and the African construction chemicals market was expected to register a CAGR of over three per cent during the forecast periosd.