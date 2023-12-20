KQ CEO: Kenyans shouldn't use derogatory language against institutions, leaders

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka.

Kenya Airways (KQ) CEO Allan Kilavuka opines that Kenyans ought to be kind with their sentiments when it comes to institutions and leaders who serve them.

Kilavuka, who was speaking during Spice FM’s Breakfast show on Wednesday, was explaining circumstances that led to the diversion of flight KQ478 from Nairobi to Kigali last week.

“I wish we as Kenyans were a little bit more optimistic and we loved ourselves a little more. I wish we didn’t use derogatory language against our own institutions and our own leaders,” he said.

Kilavuka went on to explain that flight KQ478 had to divert due to bad weather conditions.

“For example, last week, we were flying to Kigali. There were safety concerns, the pilots couldn’t land because it was very misty so they flew back. When they were told the weather had cleared, they did a second attempt but again because of safety concerns, they couldn’t fly. RwandAir also issued a statement saying they would delay flights. “You would have thought Kenyans would have applauded Kenya Airways but instead we got a lot of bile,” he added.

Recently, KQ has been on the spot on several occasions. Last week, reports alleged that the airline had to cancel flights due to a shortage of cabin crew.

However, KQ dismissed the reports saying; “It’s worth noting that the recent flight delays acknowledged by the airline are primarily attributable to logistical challenges related to the on-time delivery of spare parts, as transparently communicated earlier.”