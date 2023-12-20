KQ CEO: Kenyans shouldn't use derogatory language against institutions, leaders

Business
 By Stephanie Wangari | Dec 20, 2023
Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka.

Kenya Airways (KQ) CEO Allan Kilavuka opines that Kenyans ought to be kind with their sentiments when it comes to institutions and leaders who serve them.

Kilavuka, who was speaking during Spice FM’s Breakfast show on Wednesday, was explaining circumstances that led to the diversion of flight KQ478 from Nairobi to Kigali last week.

“I wish we as Kenyans were a little bit more optimistic and we loved ourselves a little more. I wish we didn’t use derogatory language against our own institutions and our own leaders,” he said.

Kilavuka went on to explain that flight KQ478 had to divert due to bad weather conditions.

“For example, last week, we were flying to Kigali. There were safety concerns, the pilots couldn’t land because it was very misty so they flew back. When they were told the weather had cleared, they did a second attempt but again because of safety concerns, they couldn’t fly. RwandAir also issued a statement saying they would delay flights. “You would have thought Kenyans would have applauded Kenya Airways but instead we got a lot of bile,” he added.

Recently, KQ has been on the spot on several occasions. Last week, reports alleged that the airline had to cancel flights due to a shortage of cabin crew.

However, KQ dismissed the reports saying; “It’s worth noting that the recent flight delays acknowledged by the airline are primarily attributable to logistical challenges related to the on-time delivery of spare parts, as transparently communicated earlier.”

Related Topics
Previous article
CS Owalo appoints David Mugonyi new Communication Authority DG
Next article
DRC Elections: Conflict and smudged ballots lead to fears about credibility
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Power blackouts: State now mulls privatisation of power transmission
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Tied at the hip: Ruto's budget funding plan reveals IMF and World Bank influence on economy
By Graham Kajilwa 10 hrs ago
Enterprise
How banks can hack arid-based small businesses with products
.

Latest Stories

KQ CEO: Kenyans shouldn't use derogatory language against institutions, leaders
Business
By Stephanie Wangari
35 mins ago
Premium Carrefour dealings with suppliers set for big change after Sh1.1b fine
Business
By Brian Ngugi
56 mins ago
Premium Why startups are missing out on lucrative climate financing deals
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
56 mins ago
Premium Former Absa workers cry foul over shrinking pension returns
Business
By Frankline Sunday
56 mins ago
Carrefour's UAE-based operator to appeal CAK's Sh1.1 billion penalty on franchise
Business
By David Njaaga
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Stephanie Wangari 35 mins ago
Business
KQ CEO: Kenyans shouldn't use derogatory language against institutions, leaders
By Brian Ngugi 56 mins ago
Business
Premium Carrefour dealings with suppliers set for big change after Sh1.1b fine
By Graham Kajilwa 56 mins ago
Enterprise
Premium Why startups are missing out on lucrative climate financing deals
By Frankline Sunday 56 mins ago
Business
Premium Former Absa workers cry foul over shrinking pension returns

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.