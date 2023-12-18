Premium

Musalia Mudavadi defends plan to privatise 11 parastatals

Business
 By Nathan Ochunge | Dec 18, 2023
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Musalia Mudavadi during Sunday church service cum funds drive at Amalemba Friends church in Kakamega on December 17, 2023. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has defended the move by the government to privatise 11 parastatals that are said to be non-profitable.

Mudavadi claimed it is the only way the Kenya Kwanza government can generate additional revenue to pay soaring external debts and rebuild the economy.

He claimed former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration was responsible for plunging the country into an economic crisis.

Mudavadi said they are doing their best as Kenya Kwanza to reverse the trend.

“As from 2015 onward to 2022 General Election, I used to say that the government of the day (Jubilee) was on a borrowing spree, which will in turn be a burden to us,” said Mudavadi, arguing that "people thought I was just politicking but now we are paying the price."

His comments, however, are a sharp contrast to reports by the Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o which shows President Willian Ruto's administration has exceeded the legal borrowing limit of Sh10 trillion by Sh585 million.

Total debt

According to the National Government Budget and Implementation Review Report for the first quarter of 2023/24 financial year, the total debt as of September this year stood at Sh10.585 trillion composed of Sh5.67 trillion in external debt and Sh4.92 trillion in domestic debt.

Between December 2022 to September 2023, the public debt increased by Sh1.44 trillion.

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Kenya Pipeline Company, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries, Kenya Seed Company Limited, National Oil Corporation of Kenya and seven other parastatals have been earmarked for privatisation.

Mudavadi, who spoke during a fundraiser at Friends Quakers – Amalemba, said it will take time for the economy to stabilise.

“Any government in the world has two ways of raising revenue. It is either through tax or borrowing,” said Mudavadi, adding "If you want development, either you raise revenue yourself and borrow".

He claimed privatisation is not a new concept and rallied Kenyans to support the initiative.

High Court judge Chacha Mwita has since suspended the sale of parastatals after ODM leader Raila Odinga went to court to challenge the process.  

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Tower of Babel: Bickering CSs in blame game and at cross-purpose
Next article
MultiChoice in the hot seat over its 'unfavourable' deal with KBC
.

Similar Articles

By Jasmine Murani 1 day ago
Business
Premium Chirchir queries use of parallel exchange rate on pricing of fuel
By Standard Reporter 2 days ago
Business
Push to amend draft Bill to support youth in creative industry
By Macharia Kamau 2 days ago
Business
Motorists get slight reprieve as petrol drops by Sh5, diesel by Sh2
.

Latest Stories

MultiChoice in the hot seat over its 'unfavourable' deal with KBC
Business
By Josphat Thiong'o
24 mins ago
Premium Experts warn of economic slump over Ruto's freeze on new projects
Business
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa
25 mins ago
Premium DP Gachagua tells Kenyans not to expect quick economic fixes
Business
By Philip Muasya
25 mins ago
Premium Mudavadi defends plan to privatise 11 parastatals
Business
By Nathan Ochunge
25 mins ago
Premium Cost of living: One year down the line, there's no agreeable way out
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Josphat Thiong'o 24 mins ago
Business
MultiChoice in the hot seat over its 'unfavourable' deal with KBC
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa 25 mins ago
Business
Premium Experts warn of economic slump over Ruto's freeze on new projects
By Philip Muasya 25 mins ago
Business
Premium DP Gachagua tells Kenyans not to expect quick economic fixes
By Nathan Ochunge 25 mins ago
Business
Premium Mudavadi defends plan to privatise 11 parastatals

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.