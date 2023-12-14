Job loss fears as Jumia shuts down food delivery unit

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Dec 14, 2023
Jumia Food agent awaits delivery from KFC, May 2020. [David Gichuru, Standard]

E-commerce company Jumia Technologies has said it will shut down its food delivery operations in Kenya and six other African markets by December.

The decision to close the division is aimed at prioritising the growth of its core online retail business, the firm said, amid fears of loss of Kenyan jobs due to the unforeseen closure.

Jumia said the move is in line with its strategy to “optimise” its capital and resource allocation and to continue its path to profitability.

It added that Jumia Food is not suitable for the current operating environment and macroeconomic conditions.

Besides Kenya, the company operates in Nigeria, Uganda, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and Ivory Coast.

“It’s a segment that’s very difficult across the world, with very challenging economics and big losses. It’s also a segment that is extremely competitive across the world and Africa,” Chief Executive Francis Dufay was quoted telling Reuters.

The Standard could not immediately establish how many Kenyan employees would be affected by the move.

“The economics are tough in this market because the costs are very high and there is plenty of competition so there is downward pressure on the commissions that we make and upward pressure on marketing costs because everyone is fighting for customers,” said Mr Dufay in the interview with Reuters.

Jumia, the first African tech start-up to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has announced that some employees working in the food delivery unit will be reassigned to the core e-commerce business.

Kenya’s online food delivery market is rapidly expanding, driven by the growing middle class and increasing smartphone penetration.

Revenue in Kenya is projected to reach $374.90 million (Sh57.5 billion) in 2023, according to estimates.

This is expected to show an annual growth rate of 16.37 per cent.

Online food delivery platforms operating in Kenya include Jumia Food, Bolt Food, Uber Eats, and Glovo.

Related Topics
Previous article
Ward representatives impeach two top officials in Mwangaza administration
Next article
Kenya and Germany: 60 years of thriving partnership
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 18 hrs ago
Real Estate
NHC seeks Sh135b for affordable housing units
By James Wanzala 18 hrs ago
Real Estate
Kenya's construction projects surge amid rising cost of building materials
By Esther Dianah 18 hrs ago
Real Estate
Incentives to women in construction will boost their participation, says regulator
.

Latest Stories

Report: High taxes and debt to hit Kenya's economic growth
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
45 mins ago
Motorists get slight reprieve as petrol drops by Sh5, diesel by Sh2
Business
By Macharia Kamau
45 mins ago
Premium Government borrows Sh585b beyond the Sh10tr debt ceiling
Business
By Julius Chepkwony
45 mins ago
Worldcoin may resume operations in Kenya with new regulations
Business
By Standard Reporter
2 hrs ago
Job loss fears as Jumia shuts down food delivery unit
Business
By Brian Ngugi
6 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 45 mins ago
Business
Report: High taxes and debt to hit Kenya's economic growth
By Macharia Kamau 45 mins ago
Business
Motorists get slight reprieve as petrol drops by Sh5, diesel by Sh2
By Julius Chepkwony 45 mins ago
Business
Premium Government borrows Sh585b beyond the Sh10tr debt ceiling
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Business
Worldcoin may resume operations in Kenya with new regulations

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.