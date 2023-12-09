Ruto challenges youth to be part of change in Africa

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the opening of the Youth Connect 2023 summit at KICC Nairobi, Kenya. [PCS]

President William Ruto has challenged African youth to be part of the social and economic transformation in the continent.

The Head of State made the remarks after he officially launched the four-day Youth ConneKt Africa Summit at Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC).

“I stand here today to state my unwavering and total belief that Africa is in the midst of great change; a social and economic transformation that will rewrite the African narrative for this generation and for the next,” said Ruto.

He added: “Most importantly, a change, renaissance if you want, will largely benefit the young people of our continent who will provide the energy, dynamism to sustain it and make it a new reality for us in Africa.”

He noted that Africa ought not to be looking for external solutions.

“We are in a new process of forming a new Africa, one that is founded on a rock solid belief in our own capacity that is driven by our relentless pursuit of progress and that is committed to developing solutions to eliminate the challenges that we all face,” he said.

The sixth youth summit is premised on seven key thematic areas among them sustainable green livelihoods, climate adaptation and resilience, the renaissance of the African dream, leveraging innovation and digital era.

Others are sustainable peace, security and reconciliation, enterprise development; the future of Africa’s border-less commerce, vulnerabilities around mental, sexual and reproductive health and re-imagining business for Africa’s creative industry, sports and culture.

Those attending are leaders, innovators, artists and students, ministers of youth, government officials, Africa Union (AU) Commission leaders, and heads of development partners.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua challenged the youths to take space in all spheres of influence in their countries.

“We want to urge you to take leadership in all spheres of influence and not just in matters of innovation and techspace we need to put Africa on the world map,” he said.