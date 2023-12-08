Kenya Airways warns of flight delays due to spare parts shortage

KQ plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi, on November 7, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya Airways has alerted its customers of possible flight delays in the next two weeks due to a global shortage of aircraft spare parts.

The airline said in a statement on Friday, December 8, that the supply chain disruption had affected its maintenance schedule, forcing some of its planes to stay on the ground longer than expected.

The company’s managing director, Allan Kilavuka, apologised for the inconvenience caused by the changes in the night flight schedule.

Kilavuka thanked the customers for their loyalty and support and assured them that the airline is working hard to minimise the impact of the situation.

He urged the customers to check the status of their flights on the airline’s website, Customer Excellence Center, or mobile app. He also said the airline will offer timely information and assistance to help the customers cope with the challenges.

“Your safety and comfort are our top priorities, and we are committed to resolving these issues as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Kilavuka said.

He urged for the customers’ patience and understanding as the airline navigates the crisis.