Terragon, Signal Alliance forge partnership to propel Cloud adoption in Africa

Frome left: Damilola Obasoro, Head Marketing and Digital Sales, Cloudsa (A subsidiary of SATH) Collins Onuegbu, Chairman SATH, Elo Umeh, CEO Terragon, Osarugue Awani, VP, Marketing and Strategy, Ifeanyi Ikegwuani, Head Partnerships and Programs, SATH. [James Wanzala,Standard]

In a move set to reshape Africa's cloud narrative, Terragon, Africa's leading data and marketing technology company, and Signal Alliance Technology Holdings have announced a strategic partnership aimed at driving the widespread adoption of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft's public cloud computing platform, for businesses across the continent.

The joint statement released by the two technology giants emphasizes the pivotal role this partnership will play in accelerating digital transformation for businesses. By harnessing cloud technologies, companies stand to benefit from cost efficiencies, enhanced data security, faster time to market, scalability across diverse markets, and increased accessibility to a broader ecosystem.

Terragon's marketing cloud solution, available on Azure, offers businesses data management and customer engagement solutions. This facilitates the delivery of intelligent messages to customers at the right time, ultimately improving the customer experience and maximizing returns on marketing investments.

Ayodeji Balogun, Chief Technology Officer at Terragon, underscored the strategic alignment between the partnership and Terragon's mission of enabling businesses to leverage their customer data effectively for growth. Balogun highlighted Terragon's track record of leading the charge for cloud adoption in Africa, with over 8,000 SMBs and 30 enterprises relying on their cloud-based solutions for data-driven marketing initiatives.

"Today, over 8,000 SMBs and 30 enterprises across Africa depend on our cloud-based solutions to deliver a superior customer experience by executing various data-driven marketing initiatives, including AI-powered product recommendations, intelligent engagement across various channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, mobile apps, data collection, unification and analytics, social listening, and much more,'' he stated.

The partnership's timing aligns with the increasing demand for cloud computing services in Africa as consumers embrace digital channel adoption. Terragon is strategically positioned to assist businesses in extracting more value from their cloud investments, leveraging their customer data for optimal outcomes.

This collaboration with Signal Alliance, a recognised Microsoft Country Partner of the Year, expands Terragon's client base. The Chairman of Signal Alliance Technology Holding expressed confidence in the partnership, citing Terragon's deliberate investment in developing cloud-native solutions tailored for the African market as a testament to their commitment.

"As the trend of businesses investing in cloud computing grows, there is a need to get the most ROI out of it," remarked the chairman. "Today, we’re excited to be partnering with Terragon to deliver even more value to businesses transitioning to the cloud. This partnership is poised to offer businesses a seamless transition to cloud computing, ensuring the optimization of their investment for improved ROI."

Signal Alliance Technology Holdings, a prominent technology group with operations in Nigeria, other parts of Africa, and the Middle East, is known for providing services such as technology consulting, cloud technology, business applications, cybersecurity, and software development.

Terragon, leveraging data and technology, focuses on helping brands intelligently reach, engage, and deliver meaningful experiences to African consumers on mobile. This partnership seeks to simplify the cloud adoption journey, enabling organizations to embrace the power of Azure and thrive in the digital era.