Top Hustler Fund borrower gets Sh574,000 tuk tuk reward

Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui hands off Keys to Tuku Tuk operator, Harrison Karissa Kenga who won the top hustler fund borrower award. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

There was jubilation at a leading car dealer after a man was handed a three-wheeler for emerging top borrower of Hustler Fund in Mombasa County.

President William Ruto gifted Harrison Kenga a new Piaggio tuk-tuk worth Sh574,000 today for borrowing and paying loans promptly from the Hustler Fund.

Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui also gave Kenga Sh50,000 for fuel as dozens of tuk-tuk operators cheered at the Car and General showroom in Likoni.

"The president asked what he could do for Mr Kenga for his determination to grow his business through the Hustler Fund and he said he wanted a tuk-tuk," Chelugui said.

The CS urged youths to take advantage of the Hustler Fund to grow their businesses.

Chelugui was accompanied by Cooperatives Principal Secretary Patrick Kilemi, Hustler Fund Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Nkukuu, and Mombasa Deputy County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi.

Kenga, a tuk-tuk operator, said he borrowed 814 times from the Hustler Fund, totaling Sh741,000 within a year.

He started with Sh500 loan, saved Sh37,000, and qualified to borrow up to Sh50,000.

"I always borrow from the Hustler Fund to buy fuel and pay immediately I get money from the business. I was excited by the fact that I could access the loan at any time and also make savings. I was serious about this. I thank the president for gifting me this machine," he said.

The tuk-tuk operator said he was shocked last month when President Ruto called him on his mobile phone.

"I received a strange call while riding on the highway and I asked the caller to allow me to pack at a safer place. And then the president called and introduced himself. I was shocked. He invited me for a meeting in Nairobi where he pledged to reward me this tuk-tuk," he said.

Kenga who has been a tuk tuk operator for more than five years said the president quickly settled on the gift after learning that he was in the business.

Nkukuu said Kenga was among Kenyans who used the opportunity presented by the Hustler Fund to grow his business and urged more youth to emulate him.

"Kenga used the opportunity presented by the Hustler Fund well. The fund is like a seed that can grow and businesses should seize the opportunity," she said.

Mwiwawi told youth to shun crime and venture into business since the Hustler Fund presents them with seed capital.

"I am urging youth in Mombasa County to borrow money from the Hustler Fund and start businesses. It is the solution to the problem of youth gangs using machetes to attack people," he said.