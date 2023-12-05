Risk managers moot conference to discuss challenges for local firms

Risks can arise from various sources, including operational issues, fraud, cyber-attacks, regulatory non-compliance, governance failures or natural disasters. [iStockphoto]

Local companies have been urged to build resilient systems to combat the risks that could potentially jeopardise their operations, reputation, and financial performance.

In a statement on Monday, the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) East Africa urged firms to establish resilient systems as economies are fast becoming globalised.

In spreading this message, the risk managers will be convening in Nairobi this Friday to discuss the various challenges that face organisations, “In a world marked by unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, the need for resilience has never been more critical," the risk managers said.

The 'Navigating Uncertainty: Building Resilience in Current Times' conference is a timely and essential gathering that delves into the heart of resilience in today's rapidly changing landscape.

The statement said the conference will bring together thought leaders, experts, and professionals from diverse fields to explore the multifaceted dimensions of resilience.

"Through keynotes, interactive workshops, and insightful panel discussions, attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the strategies, tools, and mindsets required to thrive amidst adversity.”

The Institute of Risk Management is the leading global body for professional risk management.

It provides globally recognised qualifications and training, publishes research and guidance, and sets professional standards. "IRM members work in many roles in all industries and worldwide public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. We are independent and not-for-profit,” the statement said.