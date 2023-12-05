Wesley Kimosop appointed Standard Group's Chief Finance Officer

Wesley Kimosop,Chief Finance Officer.

The Standard Group PLC has announced the appointment of Wesley Kimosop as the new Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

Kimosop’s appointment takes effect on December 1.

According to the Group’s Company Secretary Millicent Ng’etich, Kimosop boasts of vast experience in the banking sector and financial controls, with 17 years under his belt.

“He has a wealth of professional experience spanning over 17 years in the banking sector where he rose through the ranks to senior management responsible for designing and implementing strategies to achieve business targets, financial controls and processes, budgeting compliance, and operating controls,” said Ng’etich in a statement.

The appointee joins Standard Group from Access Bank (Kenya) PLC where he served as the Senior Manager in charge of compliance and operating controls as well as the Head of Retail Banking.

Kimosop also held a stint with NCBA and Diamond Trust Banks serving at various capacities.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Nairobi and is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Finance at Kabarak University.

The finance guru is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

“The Board and Management take this opportunity to welcome and congratulate Mr Kimosop on his appointment,” said Ngetich.

His appointment is the latest in a series of such at the Standard Group, which announced Joe Munene as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer in July this year.