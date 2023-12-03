Kenyan CEOs troop to postgraduate class to boost skills

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Dec 03, 2023
Stanford Graduate School of Business recently awarded certificates to 18 Kenyan business leaders. [iStockphoto]

A growing number of chief executives in Kenya are taking part in postgraduate programmes to stay updated on the latest trends in leadership and management, as well as to achieve personal growth.

The high-level executives are pursuing doctorate and MBA degrees, effectively managing their busy schedules by balancing their time between their comfortable offices and online or part-time classes.

Recently, the Stanford Graduate School of Business awarded certificates of completion to 18 Kenyan business leaders in Nairobi who had completed a rigorous 10-month management programme as part of the Stanford Seed Transformation Programme.

The programme attracted a total of 40 business leaders from various countries in East, Central and Southern Africa including Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Madagascar, said the school in a statement.

The regional director of Stanford Seed, Frank Waruingi, said the programme aims to attract more leaders who are eager to improve their business management skills, tools, and mindset.

Leaders who possess advanced knowledge and training are likely to be more creative and efficient, leading to greater benefits for all stakeholders, management scholars say.

Additionally, well-managed businesses are better equipped to achieve their goals, including addressing the various challenges faced by society. 

 

.

.

