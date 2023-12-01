November inflation rate drops to 6.8 pc despite increase in prices of goods

Maize flour is seen stacked at a supermarket in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The inflation rate for November has dropped to 6.8 per cent, from 6.9 per cent in October.

This is despite the increase in the prices of commodities including fuel, transport, food, and electricity.

Latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) showed that there was an increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages between October and November 2023, accounting for 0.4 per cent.

Though, that index was lower than September and October, which recorded a 1.3 per cent price increase.

According to KNBS, the price of a 2Kg packet of wheat flour rose by 3.3 per cent in November.

Prices of vegetables such as tomatoes, carrots and onions also went up in November, accounting for 17.7 per cent, 2.7 per cent and 1.1 per cent increase respectively.

Notably, the price of 2KG packet of maize flour dropped in November by 6.5 per cent.

Other food items whose pieces dropped included a 1Kg bag of potatoes by 7.1 per cent and cabbages by 3.6 per cent.

Fuel prices also went down in November; diesel and kerosene by 1.0 per cent each per litre, while the price of a 13Kg gas cylinder rose by 1.1 per cent.

