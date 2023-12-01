November inflation rate drops to 6.8 pc despite increase in prices of goods

Business
 By Betty Njeru | Dec 01, 2023

Maize flour is seen stacked at a supermarket in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The inflation rate for November has dropped to 6.8 per cent, from 6.9 per cent in October.

This is despite the increase in the prices of commodities including fuel, transport, food, and electricity.

Latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) showed that there was an increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages between October and November 2023, accounting for 0.4 per cent.

Though, that index was lower than September and October, which recorded a 1.3 per cent price increase.  

According to KNBS, the price of a 2Kg packet of wheat flour rose by 3.3 per cent in November.

Prices of vegetables such as tomatoes, carrots and onions also went up in November, accounting for 17.7 per cent, 2.7 per cent and 1.1 per cent increase respectively.

Notably, the price of 2KG packet of maize flour dropped in November by 6.5 per cent.

Other food items whose pieces dropped included a 1Kg bag of potatoes by 7.1 per cent and cabbages by 3.6 per cent.

Fuel prices also went down in November; diesel and kerosene by 1.0 per cent each per litre, while the price of a 13Kg gas cylinder rose by 1.1 per cent.

The inflation rate in October stood at 6.9 per cent.

Related Topics
Previous article
International Criminal Court prosecutor visits Israel
Next article
'Mono': Film depicting Form One life to premier at Anga Cinemax
.

Similar Articles

By Abdi Dubat 15 hrs ago
Opinion
EAC pillars in sync with Kenya's bottom-up economic agenda
By James Mbogoh 15 hrs ago
Business
Innovative solutions will attract more funding, says Ruto
By Macharia Kamau 18 hrs ago
Business
Premium Treasury ditches Eurobond for IMF and World Bank loans
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Hustler Fund misses promised Sh50b mark
Business
By Macharia Kamau
35 mins ago
November inflation rate drops to 6.8 pc despite increase in prices of goods
Business
By Betty Njeru
35 mins ago
Premium Cost of power to come down as generation from hydro surges
Business
By Macharia Kamau
35 mins ago
Malonza highlights ministry achievements after Somalia joined EAC bloc
Business
By James Wanzala
11 hrs ago
KPA charts ambitious course, sees profits hitting Sh20b in five years
Business
By Willis Oketch
11 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 35 mins ago
Business
Premium Hustler Fund misses promised Sh50b mark
By Betty Njeru 35 mins ago
Business
November inflation rate drops to 6.8 pc despite increase in prices of goods
By Macharia Kamau 35 mins ago
Business
Premium Cost of power to come down as generation from hydro surges
By James Wanzala 11 hrs ago
Business
Malonza highlights ministry achievements after Somalia joined EAC bloc

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.