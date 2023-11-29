Diageo appoints Kenyan to head new Africa unit

Brewing giant Diageo has appointed a Kenyan international business executive, John Musunga, (pictured) to head its newly formed South, West and Central Africa (SWC) market.

Mr Musunga, who has been heading the firm’s Nigeria subsidiary, Guinness Nigeria, since October last year and also serves as a non-executive director at East African Breweries Limited (EABL) will assume the leadership role at Diageo SWC as the managing director based in London as part of operational changes by Diageo Africa.

The company has reorganised its operating region into three markets: EABL, which remains unchanged; Guinness Nigeria, marketing beer and mainstream spirits and the new SWC hub.

Diageo Africa President and Chief Commercial Officer Dayalan Nayager described Mr Musunga as a highly regarded and successful executive leader with a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience spanning over two decades across the Africa region.

He said in the new Diageo Africa operating model, the SWC business market will comprise two territories covering Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean and West and Central Africa, including the businesses in Ghana, Cameroun, Ethiopia, South Africa, and Seychelles, among others.

“As we launch the new South, West and Central Africa market, I am delighted to announce the appointment of John Musunga, currently CEO and MD Guinness Nigeria, as inaugural managing director, effective January 1, 2024,” Mr Nayager said.

Ahead of Musunga’s exit, the Guinness Nigeria board has announced Adebayo Alli's appointment as the incoming managing director and chief executive.

“Even as I look forward with excitement to my new role as the first managing director for Southern, West and Central Africa, I am thrilled for the business of Guinness Nigeria, which I will be leaving in the capable hands of a strong and committed executive management team, now to be led by Bayo, a truly exceptional and visionary business leader," Musunga said.

Musunga joined Diageo in 2021 as managing director of Kenya Breweries Ltd and most recently steered the Nigeria business through immense socio-economic volatility while delivering performance, Diageo said in the statement.