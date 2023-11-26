Kenya to host Innovation Week with focus on wealth creation

KIW is a brainchild of Kenya National Innovation Agency that aims to enable innovation for socio-economic development. [iStockphoto]

Kenya will this week host the Commonwealth Edition of Kenya Innovation Week (KIW) themed “Innovating to Unlock Our Common Wealth”.

This edition will focus on leveraging innovation to advance wealth creation for societal well-being.

It will be held from November 28, 2023, to December 1 at the Edge Convention Centre in South C, Nairobi.

KIW is a brainchild of Kenya National Innovation Agency that aims to enable innovation for socio-economic development. The forum will explore how disruptive innovations can drive socio-economic progress and transform industries.

KIW will offer a unique opportunity to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices for building innovative ecosystems that create shared value.

Through panel discussions, exhibitions, keynote speeches, fireside chats, workshops, and networking events, participants will learn from one another and build connections to support their innovation journeys. With a focus on building sustainable solutions that benefit communities, KIW plays a crucial role in positioning Kenya as a leading hub of innovation in Africa and beyond.

StartUpAfrica will bring youth entrepreneurs from across 24 African countries with Kenya as the host nation for the StartUpAfrica Oscars Olympiads.

The firm, led by Erastus Mong’are, and aims to power startups with skills, mentorship and capital to create jobs.