Premium

High Court orders British businessman to forfeit Sh53 million

Business
 By Paul Ogemba | Nov 20, 2023

A British businessman has been ordered to forfeit Sh53 million to the state after the High Court declared that the funds are proceeds of crime.

Justice Esther Maina ruled that Anton Ryan Cornelius through his company African Confidence Limited has been engaging in international money laundering and cannot be allowed to benefit from the proceeds.

“He has funds in his accounts which could not be explained other than on the basis that it was the proceeds of a money laundering scheme. The income and capital gains accruing from the funds are also proceeds of crime which must be forfeited to the state,” ruled Justice Maina.

The judge directed that the Sh53,195,059 held in three accounts at Diamond Trust Bank registered in the names of Cornelius and his company be transferred to the accounts of Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) on behalf of the government.

The judge found that there was proof that the Briton’s money originated from Pakistan then transferred to Mauritius where a red flag was raised before he hurriedly transferred the amount to Kenya in a bid to disguise and conceal the source.

She said that the movement of money by the Briton, registration of different companies in the jurisdictions where he traded with those funds and the sheer amount of those funds warranted an explanation of the source of funds but he failed to do so when cornered by the state agency.

“This court has no reason to doubt that he is a man of great business acumen as demonstrated in the manner he invested the funds. However, the crux of this case is not the capital gains but the source of those funds out of which the income and capital gains were accumulated,” ruled Maina.

ARA in its suit against Cornelius claimed that he incorporated African Confidence Limited to trade in motor cycle seat covers but received  USD1,101,792 (Sh167,472,384) in the company account within a few months.

“Investigations established that transactional activities in the account held by African Confidence Ltd at DTB Bank are inconsistent with the nature of his declared business. There is no way a company dealing with motorcycles seat covers could make over Sh100 million in less than a year,” said ARA.

The Agency said that the Briton was using the company as a conduit of dirty money from outside the country.

ARA told the court that Cornelius could not give a clear description on the source of the funds as at one time he said the money was from the sale and transfer of a family land but in another instance said the funds were proceeds of the closure of his personal account at JP Morgan Bank in the US.

The agency said their investigations established that Cornelius was the sole director and shareholder of Jossimba Limited which was incorporated in Seychelles and the company has an offshore bank account at Bank One Limited in Mauritius which was used to launder the money.

ARA stated that although the Briton had indicated that the money was from the sale of a family land in Kilifi, investigations established that no such land existed and the document he supplied did not belong to him.

“He was not even a party to the purported sale of the land and when asked further, he changed the narrative saying he was only a contact person for the seller and that the amount was deposited in his account by the alleged buyer,” said ARA.

Related Topics
Previous article
Ignoring the evidence and science will cost more smokers' lives
Next article
Raila Odinga calls for resignation, prosecution of two CSs over oil scam
.

Similar Articles

By Edward Kosut 16 hrs ago
Business
KNCCI calls for stabilisation fund to cushion tea farmers
By Biketi Kikechi 20 hrs ago
Business
Premium Oil imports shift and memories of Kenya, Uganda feisty relations
By Josphat Thiong'o 20 hrs ago
Business
Premium Ruto, Gachagua get Sh4b more in mini-budget as roads lose
.

Latest Stories

Premium
High Court orders British businessman to forfeit Sh53 million
Business
By Paul Ogemba
1 hr ago
Premium The Sh20 billion cheap cooking oil lie
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Ruto dares Raila to produce fuel saga details
Business
By Gilbert Kimutai
1 hr ago
Navigating technology, innovation and partnerships for the future of African Media
Sci & Tech
By Sara Okuoro
3 hrs ago
Cargo operations resume at the Port of Mombasa
Business
By Mate Tongola
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Paul Ogemba 1 hr ago
Business
Premium High Court orders British businessman to forfeit Sh53 million
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Premium The Sh20 billion cheap cooking oil lie
By Gilbert Kimutai 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Ruto dares Raila to produce fuel saga details
By Sara Okuoro 3 hrs ago
Sci & Tech
Navigating technology, innovation and partnerships for the future of African Media

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.