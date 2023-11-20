Cargo operations resume at the Port of Mombasa

The Kenya Ports Authority's second container terminal. [File, Standard]

Cargo operations at the Port of Mombasa have resumed to normalcy after a temporary halt on Saturday due to heavy rainfall.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Monday, November 20, Kenya Railways confirmed the completion of necessary interventions between the Mariakani and Mombasa Terminus sections, which had suffered damage.

"With the repair work concluded, normalcy has been restored along the stretch, allowing all Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) trains to resume their scheduled operations, " the statement read in part.

Additionally, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger train services will continue as scheduled.

Kenya Railways also provided reassurance to the public, confirming that all security and safety precautions had been diligently observed before announcing the resumption of services.

The disruption in operations had been announced on Saturday, attributing the changes to floods, and landslides in Mombasa County.

The unexpected delays in cargo evacuation from Mombasa and Nairobi, as well as the delivery of cargo to the Port of Mombasa, were cited as reasons for the temporary suspension of services.

A specific section of the SGR corridor between Mombasa Terminus and Mariakani experienced a landslide, leading to the closure of the segment for all freight trains.

The coastal city had faced flooding on Friday, with houses being submerged due to the impact of El Nino rains.