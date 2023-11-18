Atwoli re-elected president of international labour body for the third time

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has been re-elected as President of the Organization of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), for the third time.

OATUU plays a pivotal role in advocating for workers’ rights, fostering collaboration among trade unions, and addressing issues pertinent to the African workforce.

Speaking after re-election, Dr. Atwoli committed to enhancing the unified representation of African workers on the global platform.

The COTU Sec-Gen appreciated the support he received from fellow trade unionists and pledged to strengthen the collective voice of African workers on the international stage.

He underscored the importance of solidarity among trade union organizations from the 54 African Countries in addressing common challenges and promoting fair labour practices across the continent.

The details are contained in a statement sent to newsrooms by Benson Okwaro, COTU deputy secretary general.

Okwaro said that OATUU is the only African trade union organization that represents COTU's interest in Africa.

It has about 25 million people with 60 affiliates across 54 countries in the African continent.

Okwaro said that Atwoli’s achievement in resolving international disputes contributed to his successes, winning him a third chance in the international organisation.

He said that as the titular member of the International Labor Organization (ILO) governing body, Atwoli led trade unionists from Africa to secure a vote seeking resolution from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The vote, taken during the 349th session of the governing body in Geneva, was over a long-standing dispute between workers and employer’s representative on their right to strike.

Atwoli’s task after re-election will be to bring positive changes across the African labor landscape.

Okwaro said that Atwoli is expected to address pressing issues facing workers in Africa, among them social security and social protection as well as the promotion of decent working conditions

He said COTU has confidence in Atwoli to contribute to the advancement of the trade union movement in Africa and the improvement of working conditions for millions of African workers.

“Having served at the helm of OATUU for about 10 years as the president, Atwoli has voiced a deep commitment to advancing the rights and interests of workers across the African continent,” Okwaro said.