Businesswoman in oil import conflict pledges to honour House summons

Business lady Anne Njeri Njoroge at the Mombasa Court in Mombasa County on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. [ Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The businesswoman at the centre of the Sh17 billion oil deal has said she will honour summons by a parliamentary watchdog investigating the ownership dispute of the consignment.

In a letter seen by The Standard, the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Energy has invited Ann Njeri to appear on November 22.

The committee states in the letter sent to Ms Njeri Njoroge dated November 16, that the dispute over the ownership of the consignment has generated interest countrywide, and thus Parliament must intervene.

“The committee further notes that given the huge volumes involved and the resultant potential to distort the market, it would be prudent to accord you an opportunity to appraise the committee on the status of the matter,” states the letter.

In the letter signed by Jeremiah Ndombi, on behalf of the National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge, Njeri has been asked to provide evidence on the origin of the consignment.

The committee also wants the businesswoman to explain pricing indicators of the diesel, the intended destination of the consignment, its place in the Government-to-Government deal and produce documents to prove ownership.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to invite you to the meeting which will take place at the Mini-Chamber, County Hall on Wednesday, November 22,” states the letter.

Thursday, November 16, Njeri’s lawyer David Chumo said she will honour the invite.

The businesswoman's company, Ann’s Import and Exports, is embroiled in a dispute over the ownership of the 100,000 metric tons of diesel with Galana Energies Limited and ARAMCO Trading Fujairah.